October 15, 2026 11:17 AM हिंदी

City will learn the lessons from PSG loss: Man City boss Maresca

City will learn the lessons from PSG loss: Man City boss Maresca

Manchester, Oct 15 (IANS) Enzo Maresca says City will heed the lessons and learnings from Wednesday's 4-2 UEFA Champions League loss at home to Paris Saint-Germain.

Man City suffered our first defeat in eight matches as they were beaten at the Etihad Stadium by the current European champions. Marseca's side found themselves 3-0 down at the break after a tough first half with Desire Doue, Ousmane Dembele and Vitinha all on target for the French side but staged a stirring second-half display.

Erling Haaland scored twice – in the process becoming City’s all-time leading scorer in the Champions League with 38 goals from 41 appearances, but Maresca's men kept fighting for the points with Enzo Fernandez and Haaland hitting the woodwork before the Norwegian pulled another goal back.

"We can learn many things... Even if we concede two goals against the best team in Europe, we need to do the right things. I continue to learn from the players because I just arrived three months ago. We concede the first goal and then after one minute, concede the second one against this kind of team it’s already difficult when you are at 0-0," Maresca was quoted by Manchester City.

"In two minutes you concede two goals and we lost a bit of balance, distance between players. We struggled but then in the second half we made changes, adjusted something and we were much better. I really like to play against PSG to be honest," he added.

Despite the valiant effort in the second 45 minutes, it was the damage from the first 45 minutes that secured the points for the visitors

“They are brave, I know the way they want to press. On the ball they are dynamic. I like to play against them. We are there; my feeling is we are close. In the first half, we struggled because we conceded two goals and inside the pitch you think ‘Oh my god.’

“Luis Enrique at the end told me they had been quite lucky. We lost, [but] we can learn from that and move on,' said Maresca.

--IANS

bc/vi

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