Christina Applegate suspects her implants could be the reason behind her MS misdiagnosis

Los Angeles, Nov 11 (IANS) Hollywood actress Christina Applegate has a theory behind her multiple sclerosis (MS) misdiagnosis. The actress feels that her breast implants may have led to the issue of misdiagnosis.

The actress revealed last month that she was mistakenly told she had the progressive autoimmune condition back in 2021.

While she's been going through various tests to discover the cause of her health issues, she's questioned if her symptoms could be due to "poisoning" from "leaking" implants.

She recently said on her Messy podcast, “I had my double mastectomy in 2008 and I am way overdue for having them replaced. And I swear over the last five years or whatever, I’ve thought, ‘What if they’re leaking and poisoning me?’”.

The actress underwent breast reconstruction surgery after having a double mastectomy following a breast cancer diagnosis in 2008. She told co-host Jamie-Lynn Sigler that "there's some study" about symptoms from leaked breast implants “presenting” as multiple sclerosis.

She further mentioned, “So, that’s one that I will be looking into, because it’s something I’ve thought about. “Getting my doctors to get all these tests done, that’s a lot. It’s overwhelming. There are so many different things that can be going on”.

Christina noted her current struggles largely include issues with her joints and admitted it currently takes her at least 10 minutes to get out of bed because she "hurts all over".

Christina explained she is going through a slow process of having other conditions ruled out that can "mimic" the symptoms of MS. Speaking on her Messy podcast, she said: “We’re going into square one, just doing some testing and going one-by-one of the sister diseases to MS. You’ve got RA [rheumatoid arthritis], lupus, Lyme disease, all these things can kind of mimic MS. So now I’m being tested for all that stuff slowly but surely”.

The actress previously admitted she was "not happy at all" about the misdiagnosis because she feels her health is "worse" than ever.

She told her co-host, “(The doctor) came into my room and said, ‘Congratulations, you don’t have MS’. I was, like, not happy at all. Everybody else was so happy”.

“You don’t get misdiagnosed and then all of a sudden I’m better. I haven’t gotten better, Jamie! If anything, I’ve gotten worse. So I’m back at square one where I don’t know what’s going on with me. And that’s going to be an online investigation that my doctors are going to be getting into just to find out what has been going on since 2021, why did this happen?”, she added.

--IANS

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