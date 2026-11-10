Dakar Youth Olympics: Lairenlakpam storms into boxing semis, assures India of medal

New Delhi, Nov 10 (IANS) India's Lairenlakpam Ambekar Meetei stormed into the men's 50kg semifinals with a commanding quarterfinal victory over Namibia's Abraham Kalenga, assuring the country of a medal at the Dakar 2026 Youth Olympic Games.

Lairenlakpam secured the win through a Referee Stops Contest (RSC) in the opening round, with the bout stopped at 1:57, as the Indian delivered an emphatic performance to book his place in the last four.

India's medal tally in boxing received another boost with Gunjan also assuring the country of a podium finish in the women's 48kg category. She defeated Mexico's Atena Sofia Juarez Calero 5-0 in her quarterfinal bout to advance to the semifinals.

Both Indian boxers are now assured of at least bronze medals, with their victories taking them into the medal rounds of the competition.

Lairenlakpam's dominant win highlighted India's promising campaign in the boxing competition, while Gunjan's unanimous victory underlined her control in the quarterfinal contest.

The fourth edition of the Youth Olympics will be a landmark occasion for African sport, with Dakar becoming the first African city to host an Olympic sporting event. Around 2,700 athletes are expected to compete across 25 sports for 153 medal events, with competitions spread across Dakar, Diamniadio and Saly.

India have won 23 medals across the three previous editions, comprising three gold, 16 silver and four bronze. The country also has four medals from mixed-National Olympic Committee events, where athletes from different nations compete together, although those medals are not included in India’s official tally.

The most successful campaign came at Buenos Aires 2018, when India secured 13 medals, including three gold, nine silver and one bronze.

--IANS

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