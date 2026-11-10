India, France discuss space collaboration, review ISRO-CNES cooperation at Strategic Dialogue

Paris, Nov 10 (IANS) India and France on Tuesday reviewed progress in their bilateral space cooperation, including between ISRO and CNES, and discussed pathways to facilitate commercial space collaboration between the two countries’ space industrial ecosystems at the 3rd India-France Strategic Space Dialogue in Paris, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said.

“Foreign Secretary Shri Vikram Misri, along with Secretary General of the French Ministry for Europe and Foreign Affairs, Mr Martin Briens, co-chaired the 3rd India-France Strategic Space Dialogue earlier today in Paris,” MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal posted on X.

The two sides reviewed the ongoing space cooperation and discussed ways to further strengthen it.

“Reviewed progress in the wide-ranging ongoing bilateral space cooperation, including between ISRO and CNES. Discussed avenues for furthering strategic space cooperation and pathways to facilitate commercial space collaboration between the two space industrial ecosystems. Exchanged views on multilateral space matters,” the MEA said.

Misri and Briens also co-chaired the inaugural meeting of the India-France Economic Security and Critical Technologies Dialogue, and held bilateral talks.

“Both sides also held bilateral talks, reviewing the entire gamut of bilateral relations. They also exchanged views of regional and global issues of mutual interest,” the Indian Embassy in France posted on X.

Misri arrived in Paris on Monday for the dialogues, which are aimed at expanding cooperation between the two countries, with a particular focus on resilient supply chains.

“These discussions will deepen cooperation between India and France in space, critical technologies and economic security, particularly in the area of resilient supply chains,” the Embassy had said.

In April, Misri had co-chaired the India–France Foreign Office Consultations with Briens in Paris.

“Foreign Secretary Shri Vikram Misri co-chaired the India–France Foreign Office Consultations with Secretary General of the French Ministry of Foreign Affairs Martin Briens, holding discussions on a wide range of issues including civil nuclear energy, defence and space, cyber and digital cooperation, AI and innovation and people-to-people and cultural ties, along with global and regional developments,” Jaiswal had posted on X after the meeting.

--IANS

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