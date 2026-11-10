November 11, 2026 12:51 AM हिंदी

Commanding Officers of Japanese warships on Mumbai visit call on Western Naval Command chief

Commanding Officers of Japanese warships on Mumbai visit call on Western Naval Command chief

Mumbai, Nov 10 (IANS) The Commanding Officers of Japan Maritime Self-Defense Force (JMSDF) ships JS Takanami and JS Kirisame, currently on a goodwill visit to Mumbai, called on Vice Admiral Sanjay Vatsayan, Flag Officer Commanding-in-Chief, Western Naval Command, the Indian Navy’s Western Naval Command said.

“The Commanding Officers of JMSDF ships JS Takanami and JS Kirisame currently on a goodwill visit to Mumbai, called on VAdm Sanjay Vatsayan, Flag Officer Commanding-in-Chief, Western Naval Command,” the Western Naval Command posted on X.

The two sides exchanged perspectives on issues of mutual interest during the interaction.

“The interaction provided an opportunity to exchange perspectives on issues of mutual interest and reaffirmed the longstanding friendship, mutual trust and growing maritime partnership between the Indian Navy and JMSDF,” it said.

“The goodwill visit reaffirms the shared resolve of both navies to deepen mutual understanding, strengthen maritime cooperation and work together towards a free, open, peaceful and prosperous Indo-Pacific,” the Western Naval Command added.

Last week, Indian Ambassador to Japan Nagma Mohamed Mallick and Vice Admiral AN Pramod, Deputy Chief of the Naval Staff, hosted a deck reception onboard INS Sahyadri in Japan commemorating the 75th anniversary of India-Japan diplomatic ties.

“INS Sahyadri is visiting Japan for participation in the multilateral maritime exercise MALABAR 2026 and bilateral maritime exercise JAIMEX 2026,” the Indian Embassy in Japan had said.

In October, Vice Chief of the Naval Staff, Vice Admiral Ajay Kochhar, visited Japan to strengthen India-Japan cooperation in shipbuilding and mine countermeasures and to explore possibilities for joint development under the ‘Make in India’ initiative.

Vice Admiral Kochhar held bilateral consultations with Vice Admiral Yasuhiro Kunimi, Vice Chief of Staff of the JMSDF, and Lieutenant General Norimichi Shirakawa, Vice Chief of Staff of Japan’s Joint Staff, and the two sides reaffirmed their commitment to continue close collaboration to strengthen India-Japan defence cooperation.

The visit came after the defence ministers of the two countries agreed to leverage each other’s strengths in defence shipbuilding.

--IANS

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