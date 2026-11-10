Kumar Sanu speaks up on aftermath of Gulshan Kumar’s assassination, how things went downhill for industry

Mumbai, Nov 11 (IANS) Legendary playback singer Kumar Sanu, who has lent his voice to ‘Suniyo Zara’, has said that music mogul Gulshan Kumar’s assassination had a lot of negative implications on the music industry.

The veteran singer spoke with IANS at his house in the Andheri West area of Mumbai during the promotions of the song.

When asked how the music industry changed after Gulshan Kumar’s assassination, he said, “It was bad. Till the time he was here, it was a golden era for Hindi film music. First, he was not just a music lover or a businessman but much more than that. He had so much clarity in his mind that he could predict that music would work. The second thing is he knew how to take music publicly and how to spread it worldwide. No one had all these techniques better than him. Even today, no one has it. I am not saying he is my godfather, he is my godfather. But if you see, after Gulshan ji's death, the industry changed completely”.

He further mentioned, “There are many films whose music was sold and Gulshan ji used to buy it. So, his death was a very sad thing for us at that time. And I think because of that, everything was broken little by little. Nadeem–Shravan got separated”.

“Nadeem went away. Then all the music directors who used to make good quality songs, everyone was affected. Gulshan ji was the man. He taught us that a singer should take money. He taught us, ‘You should take your money. Why do you sing so hard?’. So we were going to learn a lot from Gulshan ji. And we had learned. And definitely it's a big loss for our industry”, he added.

--IANS

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