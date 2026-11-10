Nick Cannon reveals what he felt about signing a prenup before tying the knot with Mariah Carey

Los Angeles, Nov 11 (IANS) Actor and comedian Nick Cannon has shared what went on his mind while signing a prenup before marrying singer-songwriter Mariah Carey.

The couple tied the knot at her private estate on Windermere Island in April 2008. And Nick was "absolutely" fine with inking his name on a prenuptial agreement, outlining the legal rights surrounding his and the ‘Hero’ hitmaker's marriage and its eventual end in divorce, which was finalised in 2016.

He appeared on the latest episode of the ‘On Par with Maury Povich’ podcast, and said, "Mariah Carey, her entity, her global conglomerate is gonna make sure she is protected. I had no problem with it whatsoever. And it was the classic prenup. Whatever I have before we were married is fine, simple. When it was all said and done, I think it protected the both of us. So I would never get married again, but that process that we did was easy”.

Nick is averse of taking the vows again because of how "long and draining" the process of ending a marriage can be, although he insisted that was not the case for him and Mariah, who split in 2014.

The actor said, "You don’t realise it takes so long and how draining it is. It didn’t affect us, but it really could have affected how we handle one another as friends”.

Nick is thankful to have remained close to and speak daily with Mariah, with whom he has 15-year-old fraternal twins, Moroccan and Monroe.

He said, "We made sure of it. But I saw the traps of how this could have turned really bad if we didn’t step in and engage as a family”.

Nick insisted that he and the five-time Grammy winner "were so amicable" about their breakup, "there wasn’t any dirt to dig up or find".

"We handled it so well, you know what I mean? We handled it out of love. Never heard me say a bad thing about her. Never heard her say a bad thing about me. And we just kind of made it about the kids. It was smooth. It’s still smooth to this day”, he added.

--IANS

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