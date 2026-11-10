India, Ecuador hold sixth round of Foreign Office Consultations in New Delhi

New Delhi, Nov 10 (IANS) India and Ecuador held the sixth round of Foreign Office Consultations (FOC) in New Delhi on Tuesday, reviewing the progress of bilateral relations and exchanging views on regional and global developments, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said.

“The sixth round of India-Ecuador Foreign Office Consultations (FOC) was held on 10th November 2026, in New Delhi. Indian delegation was led by Shri Rudrendra Tandon, Secretary (East), Ministry of External Affairs and the Ecuadorian delegation was led by Mr. Alejandro Davalos, Dy. Minister of Foreign Affairs & Human Mobility of Ecuador,” the MEA said in a statement.

“The two sides reviewed the progress of bilateral relations and exchanged views on regional and global developments,” it added.

During his visit, Davalos also held meetings with senior Indian officials and the business community.

“During his visit to India, Mr. Davalos, Dy. Minister of Foreign Affairs of Ecuador held bilateral meetings with Commerce Secretary; Health Secretary; and Secretary of the Department of Pharmaceuticals. He also met with Indian business fora,” the statement said.

In September, External Affairs Minister (EAM) S Jaishankar met Ecuador’s Foreign Minister Roberto Kury in New York, where they discussed “strengthening our economic ties, including in energy and pharmaceuticals, mobility, training of personnel, development partnership and cooperation in multilateral fora, including the UN”, he had said on X.

Technology and pharmaceuticals figure prominently in the relations between New Delhi and Quito. India has trained 223 Ecuadorian professionals over the last five years, and the Centre of Excellence in Information Technology India set up at an Ecuadorian university has trained 813 others.

Earlier, highlighting strong economic synergies, the Ambassador of Ecuador to India Fernando Xavier Bucheli Vargas had said Ecuador exports products including gold, oil and cocoa to India while importing automobiles, bikes, pharmaceutical products and agricultural ingredients.

“Ecuador and India are complementary economies. We offer the products that India is looking for. For instance, we are selling gold and oil to India, and cocoa to prepare the best chocolates. At the same time, we are importing from India automobiles, bikes, pharmaceutical products, and also ingredients for the agricultural sector,” Vargas had told IANS.

--IANS

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