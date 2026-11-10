India, Nigeria human rights commissions sign MoU in Abuja

Abuja, Nov 11 (IANS) The National Human Rights Commission of India (NHRC-India) and the National Human Rights Commission of Nigeria (NHRC-Nigeria) signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) in Abuja on Tuesday, the High Commission of India in Abuja said.

“A Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) between the National Human Rights Commission of India (NHRC-India) and the National Human Rights Commission of Nigeria (NHRC-Nigeria) was signed today in Abuja, marking an important milestone in India–Nigeria relations,” the High Commission posted on X.

Earlier on Tuesday, NHRC Chairman Justice V Ramasubramanian met Nigeria’s Attorney-General of the Federation and Minister of Justice Prince Lateef Olasunkanmi Fagbemi, exploring avenues for strengthening cooperation between the two countries in the fields of human rights, access to justice and the rule of law.

“The meeting provided an opportunity to exchange views on matters of mutual interest and explore avenues for strengthening cooperation between India and Nigeria in the fields of human rights, access to justice and the rule of law,” the High Commission of India in Nigeria had said.

The NHRC delegation, led by Justice Ramasubramanian, arrived in Abuja on Monday.

“High Commissioner Abhishek Singh welcomed a high-level delegation from the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC), India, led by Hon’ble Justice V. Ramasubramanian, Chairman, upon their arrival at Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja,” the High Commission had posted on X.

Last month, Minister of State for External Affairs Kirti Vardhan Singh represented the Government of India as Chief Guest at Nigeria’s 66th Independence Day celebrations, noting that the two countries share longstanding historical ties and a robust Strategic Partnership.

“India and Nigeria share longstanding historical ties and a robust Strategic Partnership. We remain committed to further deepening our bilateral cooperation for the mutual benefit of our peoples,” he had said.

In September, Prime Minister Narendra Modi met with Vice President Kashim Shettima of Nigeria on the sidelines of the 18th BRICS Summit in New Delhi.

“The discussion focused on key areas including trade and investment, defence and security, energy partnership, agriculture, health, and digital technologies. They reaffirmed their commitment to further strengthening the India-Nigeria Strategic Partnership,” the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) had stated.

--IANS

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