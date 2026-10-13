October 13, 2026 2:16 PM हिंदी

Chris Green to lead Australia at Hong Kong Sixes 2026

Chris Green to lead Australia at Hong Kong Sixes 2026

Hong Kong, Oct 13 (IANS) Australia have named a seven-member squad for the Hong Kong Sixes 2026, with all-rounder Chris Green appointed captain as the former champions prepare for the three-day tournament from October 30 to November 1.

Green will lead a squad featuring Jack Wood, Max Bryant, Nick Hobson, Kane Richardson, Alex Ross and Matt Kelly, with Australia aiming to secure their second title in the competition after winning their maiden crown in 2010.

The squad combines the experience of Richardson, an established fast bowler, with Green’s all-round capabilities and a group of players suited to the attacking demands of the six-a-side format. The tournament is known for its fast scoring, aggressive batting and quick-paced contests.

Anuraag Bhatnagar, Director of Marketing and Commercial at Cricket Hong Kong, China, welcomed Australia’s participation and said the team’s presence would add to the quality of the competition.

“Australia’s participation adds another exciting dimension to the Hong Kong Sixes 2026. With Chris Green leading a squad featuring a blend of experience, all-round ability and attacking potential, we look forward to seeing them bring their competitive spirit to this iconic format. Their presence further strengthens the quality of the tournament and promises fans an exciting spectacle of fast-paced cricket.”

The 2026 edition will also mark the first time JSW Sports partners with the Hong Kong Sixes as its commercial partner, representing the organisation’s entry into a partnership with an international sporting intellectual property.

In India, the tournament will be broadcast live on Sony Sports Network, while FanCode will provide live streaming coverage.

Tickets for the event are on sale for HKD 780, offering access to all three days of competition. Teams from across the world will compete in the tournament, which has built its reputation around explosive hitting, innovative stroke play and an entertainment-driven format.

Australia squad for Hong Kong Sixes 2026: Chris Green (captain), Jack Wood, Max Bryant, Nick Hobson, Kane Richardson, Alex Ross and Matt Kelly.

--IANS

vi/bc

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