Chitrashi Rawat gives a glimpse of ‘Chak De! India’ girls’ reunion, calls it ‘sisterhood of another kind'

Mumbai, Sep 29 (IANS) Actress Chitrashi Rawat has taken fans on a nostalgic trip by sharing a glimpse of a reunion with her Chak De! India girls, Vidya Malvade, Shubhi Mehta, Seema Azmi.

Sharing a series of pictures, Chitrashi wrote, “2006 forever. Still laughing, still pulling each other’s legs, still a little bit of a team. Sisterhood of another kind. Missing a few of our girls here. #ChakDeGirls”

The first picture captures the actresses sitting together and laughing, with Chitrashi posing alongside some of her former co-stars.

Chitrashi, who played the feisty Komal Chautala, has also shared many reunions with her former co-stars over the years. The Chak De! India girls had previously come together for Chitrashi's wedding to Dhruvaditya Bhagwanani in 2023, when pictures featuring Vidya Malvade, Shubhi Mehta, Seema Azmi and others surfaced online.

Talking about Chak De India movie, it was directed by Shimit Amin and produced by Yash Raj Films, and released on August 10, 2007.

Bollywood megastar Shah Rukh Khan played former Indian men's hockey captain-turned-coach Kabir Khan, who gets an opportunity to redeem himself by coaching the Indian women's hockey team.

The film featured an ensemble of 16 actresses as members of the women's hockey team. Vidya Malvade played captain and goalkeeper Vidya Sharma, Shilpa Shukla was Bindiya Naik, Sagarika Ghatge played Preeti Sabarwal, Chitrashi Rawat played Komal Chautala and Tanya Abrol portrayed Balbir Kaur.

The team also included Anaitha Nair as Aliya Bose, Shubhi Mehta as Gunjan Lakhani, Seema Azmi as Rani Dispotta, Nisha Nair as Soimoi Kerketa.

The soundtrack, composed by Salim-Sulaiman with lyrics by Jaideep Sahni, added to the film's lasting impact.

It included the iconic title track ‘Chak De! India’, sung by Sukhwinder Singh, Salim Merchant and Marianne D'Cruz, along with songs such as ‘Badal Pe Paon Hain’, ‘Ek Hockey Doongi Rakh Ke’, ‘Bad Bad Girls’, ‘Maula Mere Lele Meri Jaan’ and ‘Sattar Minute’.

–IANS

rd/