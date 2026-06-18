Chinese FM Wang Yi to visit India for BRICS NSA meeting

Beijing, June 18 (IANS) Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi will visit India to attend the 16th Meeting of BRICS National Security Advisors (NSAs) and High Representatives on National Security set to be held from June 22-23.

Confirming the visit, spokesperson for the Chinese Ministry of Foreign Affairs said on Thursday that Wang Yi will visit India at the invitation of National Security Advisor (NSA) Ajit Doval.

"At the invitation of India’s National Security Advisor Ajit Doval, Wang Yi, Member of the Political Bureau of the CPC Central Committee and Director of the Office of the Central Commission for Foreign Affairs, will attend the 16th Meeting of BRICS National Security Advisors and High Representatives on National Security to be held in India from June 22 to 23," the ministry spokesperson posted on X.

India holds the BRICS chair in 2026 guided by the theme of 'Building for Resilience, Innovation, Cooperation and Sustainability', reflecting a people-centric and humanity-first approach articulated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the 17th BRICS Summit held in Rio de Janeiro in 2025.

On May 15, China's Ambassador to India, Xu Feihong, congratulated India for successfully hosting the BRICS Foreign Ministers' Meeting. He stated that BRICS Chair's statement and outcome document demonstrate broad consensus on international and regional issues, the future development of BRICS and the reform of global governance and the multilateral system.

In a post on X, Xu Feihong stated, "Congratulations to India on successfully hosting the BRICS FMM. In the face of a complex global landscape, BRICS countries engaged in in-depth and constructive discussions on a wide range of issues."

"The Chair’s Statement and Outcome Document demonstrate broad consensus on international and regional issues, the future development of BRICS, as well as reform of global governance and the multilateral system. As incoming Chair, China stands ready to work with all partners to deepen solidarity and cooperation, and looks forward to welcoming colleagues to China next year," he added.

India issued a Chair's statement instead of a joint statement at the conclusion of the two-day BRICS Foreign Ministers' Meeting in New Delhi, insisting that there were differing views among members with regard to the situation in West Asia and the Middle East.

The high-level gathering was chaired by External Affairs Minister (EAM) S Jaishankar and witnessed participation of foreign ministers and senior representatives from BRICS member countries and partner nations.

In February, China's Executive Vice Foreign Minister Ma Zhaoxu visited India to participate in the BRICS Sherpa Meeting. During the visit, Ma Zhaoxu and Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri held the India-China Strategic Dialogue in New Delhi during which both sides discussed bilateral ties. The officials of two nations also exchanged views on global, regional situations and other multilateral issues.

--IANS

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