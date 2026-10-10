October 11, 2026 12:09 AM हिंदी

China's Wang/Kuai claim women's doubles title at WTT China Smash

China's Wang/Kuai claim women's doubles title in the 2026 World Table Tennis (WTT) China Smash in Beijing on Saturday. Photo credit: Xinhua

Beijing, Oct 10 (IANS) China's Wang Manyu and Kuai Man defeated Japanese pair Miwa Harimoto and Hina Hayata 13-11, 11-2, 9-11, 11-7 in the women's doubles final at the 2026 World Table Tennis (WTT) China Smash on Saturday.

The home pair clinched victory in 38 minutes to retain their title at the tournament.

"I felt delighted to win the doubles title again with Manyu. Whatever happens, I tried to perform my best, stay active, and become decisive in returns," said the 22-year-old Kuai after the final.

"From the Asian Games to the China Smash, we've competed with Japanese players many times recently, during which we continue to accumulate experience," said Wang.

Later in the women's singles semifinals, top seed Wang, 27, beat Harimoto 11-8, 11-7, 7-11, 11-5, 11-8. Wang will face Hitomi Sato in the final after Sato saw off China's Chen Xingtong 2-11, 11-8, 11-7, 11-9, 11-8, reports Xinhua.

Looking ahead, Wang said mentality would be key. "Sato showed her great form to reach the final as a chopper. I lost the last match against her, so I will adjust my mindset and fight to the end," she said.

In the men's doubles final, South Korea's Lim Jong-hoon and Oh Jun-sung defeated French pair Alexis Lebrun and Felix Lebrun 11-8, 5-11, 11-9, 11-9 to win the title.

The men's and women's singles finals will take place on Sunday.

Earlier, top seed Wang Manyu of China advanced to the women's singles semifinals on Friday, sweeping South Korea's Shin Yu-bin 4-0. Wang extended her winning streak against Shin to eight matches, triumphing 11-8, 11-7, 11-3, 11-9 in half an hour.

Wang's compatriot Chen Xingtong rallied from two games down to eliminate Japanese chopper Honoka Hashimoto 5-11, 8-11, 11-2, 12-10, 11-3, 11-6, securing her first win in their third encounter.

China's Wang Yidi squandered a two-game lead in a 4-2 defeat to Japan's Miwa Harimoto, while compatriot Zhu Sibing lost 4-1 to Japan's Hitomi Sato in a matchup between two defensive players.

In the men's singles, China's Zhou Qihao beat South Korea's Jang Woo-jin 4-2 to set up a semifinal clash with world No. 1 Sora Matsushima, who beat Chinese Taipei's Feng Yi-hsin 4-1.

--IANS

bsk/

LATEST NEWS

Three Indians rescued from attacked vessel in Black Sea leave Romania for home: Embassy

Three Indians rescued from attacked vessel in Black Sea leave Romania for home: Embassy

Bangladesh’s NCP convenor, whose leader threatened India’s Northeast, backs CJP protests

Bangladesh’s NCP convenor, whose leader threatened India’s Northeast, backs CJP protests

China's Wang/Kuai claim women's doubles title in the 2026 World Table Tennis (WTT) China Smash in Beijing on Saturday. Photo credit: Xinhua

China's Wang/Kuai claim women's doubles title at WTT China Smash

'Completely false’: Gurdwara Bangla Sahib manager rejects claims of police-protester clash

'Completely false’: Gurdwara Bangla Sahib manager rejects claims of police-protester clash

India, Africa share deep linkages built on Global South solidarity, strategic autonomy: EAM Jaishankar

India, Africa share deep linkages built on Global South solidarity, strategic autonomy: EAM Jaishankar

China's Zheng Qinwen scheduled to face top seed Sabalenka in Wuhan Open second round. Photo credit: Xinhua

China's Zheng scheduled to face top seed Sabalenka in Wuhan Open second round

Max Verstappen takes maiden pole as Hamilton misses out in the Singapore Grand Prix at the Marina Bay Street Circuit in Singapore on Saturday. Photo credit: Formula 1

Formula 1: Verstappen takes maiden pole in Singapore GP as Hamilton misses out

Your heroics place you in ranks of Indian troops who liberated Holy Land: Herzog writes to Capt Smit Machchhar

Your heroics place you in ranks of Indian troops who liberated Holy Land: Israel Prez writes to Capt Smit Machchhar

Prithviraaj Yodhas clinch stunning win over Chero Archers; Mighty Marathas register first victory on Day 3 of Season 2 of the Archery Premier League (APL) in Hyderabad on Saturday. Photo credit: APL

APL Season 2: Prithviraaj Yodhas clinch stunning win over Chero Archers; Mighty Marathas register first victory (Ld)

India stands with Government and people of Panama following earthquake: EAM Jaishankar

India stands with govt and people of Panama following earthquake: EAM Jaishankar