'Childhood dream has been taken away,' says Gilmour on missing FIFA WC due to injury

Edinburgh, June 2 (IANS) Scotland midfielder Billy Gilmour has expressed his heartbreak after being ruled out of the FIFA World Cup 2026 with a knee injury, describing the setback as having a “childhood dream” taken away from him just days before the tournament.

The 24-year-old sustained the injury during Scotland’s 4-1 friendly victory over Curaçao at Hampden Park on Saturday and was subsequently withdrawn from head coach Steve Clarke’s World Cup squad.

In an emotional message posted on Instagram, Gilmour admitted he was struggling to come to terms with missing the biggest tournament of his career.

“I haven’t got the words to describe how I’m feeling right now. Being so close to a childhood dream of mine, to play in a World Cup, and now it has been taken away from me with an injury. It’s been a tough one to get my head around,” Gilmour wrote.

The midfielder also thanked supporters for the messages he has received since the news was confirmed.

“Your support and kind messages over the last few days mean the world to me and haven’t gone unnoticed, so thank you so much. I’ll see you all back doing what I love again soon, but until then, let’s get behind the team and cheer them on. Come on Scotland!”

The injury is a major blow for Scotland, with Gilmour having been one of the key figures in the side’s successful qualification campaign. The Napoli midfielder was expected to play a central role in Clarke’s plans for the expanded 48-team World Cup, which begins later this month.

Scotland football team earlier confirmed that Gilmour, who is out of the World Cup due to injury, would return to his club to begin rehabilitation.

“We regret to announce that the knee injury sustained by Billy Gilmour in today’s win over Curaçao will rule him out of participation in the FIFA World Cup 2026. Everyone involved with the Scotland Men’s National Team wishes Billy a speedy recovery. He will now return to his club, SSC Napoli, to commence rehabilitation,” the team said in a statement.

Scotland have already named 19-year-old Tyler Fletcher, son of former Scotland captain Darren Fletcher, as Gilmour’s replacement in the squad after the Manchester United youngster made his senior international debut against Curaçao.

--IANS

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