September 08, 2026 12:59 PM हिंदी

Chapman shifts to casual NZC contract to pursue BBL opportunity

Chapman shifts to casual contract to pursue BBL opportunity; Fisher earns maiden NZC contract

Christchurch, Sep 8 (IANS) Batter Mark Chapman has made the decision to shift to a casual contract with New Zealand Cricket for the 2026-27 season to pursue an opportunity in the Australian Big Bash League (BBL).

Chapman’s shift means Northern Districts fast bowler Matthew Fisher earns his first ever central contract and completes the list of 20 players for the 2026-27 season.

NZC said Chapman will remain available for selection for the upcoming India tour of New Zealand alongside the four other casually contracted players in Finn Allen, Lockie Ferguson, Adam Milne and Tim Seifert.

"I’m thankful to New Zealand Cricket for their support now and throughout my career. The upcoming India series is one all us players are really excited for, and I’m committed wholeheartedly to performing in that series," Chapman said.

Fisher, who has featured in all three formats, recently took a career-best ODI figures of 3-40 against the West Indies to help seal just the second ODI series win in the West Indies for New Zealand.

New Zealand Cricket chief high performance officer Daryl Gibson said the shift creates exciting opportunity across the high performance system.

"With Matt Fisher coming onto the central contract list, it creates a space at Northern Districts to bring another athlete onto their contract list to continue their development. Matt has impressed with the opportunities he’s had for the BlackCaps, and his pace is definitely something we want to nurture," he said.

With a full schedule of Test cricket over the upcoming home summer, the decision to bring in Fisher as another fast bowler was one made with squad depth in mind, as selection manager Gavin Larsen explained. "With the heavy schedule of cricket coming up, notably the Test matches against India, Australia, and Sri Lanka, we know we’ll need good depth in our fast-bowling stocks to give the BlackCaps the best chance of success.

"Matt is someone able to bowl that express pace which is extremely valuable to the balance of any side, so we’re excited to have him on the central contract list.”

New Zealand will kick off the home summer with the historic 12 match India tour of New Zealand, as Hagley Oval host the first two of five T20Is.

--IANS

bc/

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