September 08, 2026 1:02 PM हिंदी

Ram Gopal Varma’s ‘Rangeela’ turns 31, Jackie Shroff celebrates the milestone

Ram Gopal Varma’s ‘Rangeela’ turns 31, Jackie Shroff celebrates the milestone

Mumbai, Sep 8 (IANS) As “Rangeela” turned 31 on Tuesday, veteran star Jackie Shroff, who starred in the film, celebrated the milestone by sharing some memorable moments from the film.

Jackie took to Instagram, where he shared a video montage featuring some iconic moments from the film, starring him, Aamir Khan and Urvashi Matondkar, among others.

For the caption, he wrote: “#celebrating31yearsofRangeela.”

Rangeela was released in 1995. The musical romantic drama film was directed by Ram Gopal Varma. The film was A. R. Rahman's first Hindi film with an original score and soundtrack, as his previous Hindi releases were dubbed versions of his Tamil, Malayalam and Telugu films.

Talking about the film, it follows Mili, whose ambition of becoming a famous actor is met with several hurdles when Raj Kamal, a noted actor, and Munna, her childhood friend, both fall in love with her.

Talking about Jackie, his latest is Ahmed Khan’s comedy film titled “Welcome To The Jungle”.

The film has a huge star cast including names such as Akshay Kumar, Sanjay Dutt, Suniel Shetty, Arshad Warsi, Paresh Rawal, Raveena Tandon, Disha Patani, Lara Dutta, Jacqueline Fernandez, Shreyas Talpade, Aftab Shivdasani, Mika Singh, Mukesh Tiwari, Zakir Hussain, Yashpal Sharma, Johnny Lever, Rajpal Yadav, Krushna Abhishek, Kiku Sharda, Daler Mehndi, Tusshar Kapoor, and Sayaji Shinde.

It is loosely based on the 2005 American film The Producers as well as the 2008 American film Tropic Thunder.

This film marks the ninth collaboration of Akshay Kumar, Suniel Shetty, and Paresh Rawal, who have reunited on screen after almost 17 years. Their last collaboration was Priyadarshan's De Dana Dan.

Jackie made an uncredited small appearance in Swami Dada in 1982. He made his lead debut with Subhash Ghai's blockbuster actioner Hero in 1983, which made him an overnight star.

The father of actor Tiger Shroff then went on to star in films such as Andar Baahar, Teri Meherbaniyan, Aaj Ka Daur, Karma, Izzat, Khalnayak, Ram Lakhan, Karma, Parinda to name a few.

--IANS

dc/

LATEST NEWS

Anupam Kher says stage fright still stays with him after 41 years in films: ‘Before every entry, that palpitation is still there’

Anupam Kher says stage fright still stays with him after 41 years in films: ‘Before every entry, that palpitation is still there’

NIACL, IFCI shares tumble up to 14 as NSE IPO GMP falls

NIACL, IFCI shares tumble up to 14 pc as NSE IPO GMP falls

Afghanistan to host Bangladesh, Zimbabwe for multi-format series from Oct 9 in UAE

Afghanistan to host Bangladesh, Zimbabwe for multi-format series from Oct 9 in UAE

Joel Crawford talks about how the Philippines helped in shaping ‘Forgotten Island’

Joel Crawford talks about how the Philippines helped in shaping ‘Forgotten Island’

Lovepreet Gill on Salman Khan scolding in Bigg Boss: Unki daant main achhai Hain

Lovepreet Gill on Salman Khan scolding in Bigg Boss: Unki daant main achhai Hain

Sheena Chohan on recreating Shakuntala: ‘I wanted to explore the woman behind the myth’

Sheena Chohan on recreating Shakuntala: ‘I wanted to explore the woman behind the myth’

Sher-e-Punjab: 'We can keep the momentum going,' says Abhishek after Soormas edge past Gill's Falcons

Sher-e-Punjab: 'We can keep the momentum going,' says Abhishek after Soormas edge past Gill's Falcons

UN experts expresses concern over persecution of Ahmadiyya community in Pakistan

UN experts expresses concern over persecution of Ahmadiyya community in Pakistan

Bengal: Durga Puja committees welcome CM Adhikari’s call to voluntarily decline state govt’s grant

Bengal: Durga Puja committees welcome CM Adhikari’s call to voluntarily decline state govt’s grant

India’s enterprise AI investment surges 119 pc but governance lags: Report

India’s enterprise AI investment surges 119 pc but governance lags: Report