Alia Bhatt’s mom Soni Razdan pays tribute to Asha Bhosle on her birth anniversary with ‘Ae Meri Zindagi’

Mumbai, Sep 8 (IANS) Actress Soni Razdan paid a heartfelt tribute to legendary playback singer Asha Bhosle on her birth anniversary.

Taking to social media, she celebrated the enduring legacy of one of Indian cinema’s most iconic voices. Marking the special occasion, Soni shared a tribute to Asha Bhosle and unveiled ‘Ae Meri Zindagi,' a song that celebrates the warmth and timeless appeal of the veteran singer’s unforgettable voice. For the caption, she wrote, “On her birth anniversary today - we pay a tribute to #AshaBhosle ji and a voice that will always be remembered. Presenting ‘Ae Meri Zindagi’, a song that carries the warmth of her unforgettable voice, on her birth anniversary #OmKaHari in cinemas on 18th September. #BaapVsBeta #FatherVsSon.”

The song’s video features Asha Bhosle in a blue saree as she puts on her headphones and lends her iconic voice to the track. The glimpse beautifully captures the legendary singer in her element, making the song a special tribute to her timeless musical legacy.

“Ae Meri Zindagi" is a song from the upcoming film “Om Ka Hari,” which stars Raghubir Yadav, Anshuman Jha, Soni Razdan, Ayesha Kapur, and Samta Sudiksha. The film centres on a retired astrologer who, following a health scare, becomes convinced that he has just six days left to live. Determined to make amends, he sets out on a journey to Varanasi in the hope of reconnecting with his estranged son.

The film was also screened at several international film festivals under the title “Hari Ka Om,” including the Indisches Film Festival Stuttgart and the Indian Film Festival of Melbourne.

“Om Ka Hari” is slated to hit theatres on September 18.

For the unversed, Asha Bhosle passed away on April 12, 2026, at the age of 92 in Mumbai. Across a remarkable career that spanned over eight decades, she lent her voice to thousands of songs in several languages. Her demise was mourned by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, along with members of the Hindi film industry, who paid heartfelt tributes to her remarkable contribution to Indian music and cinema.

--IANS

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