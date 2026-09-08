‘Bigg Boss 20’: Arishfa Khan tells Aamrapali Dubey she has a sharper brain than her

Mumbai, Sep 8 (IANS) In the upcoming episode of ‘Bigg Boss 20’ Arishfa Khan and Aamrapali Dubey will be seen getting into a war of words, where the former will be seen declaring that she has a sharper brain than the Bhojpuri star.

A promo shared by the channel on Instagram showed the housemates sitting in the living area of the house. In the video, Arishfa is seen telling Aamrapali that she should not be treated as a kid as she has a sharper brain than her.

To which, an angry Aamrapali takes a jibe at the social media star by saying: “Reel cut rahi hai.”

The argument quickly turns heated, with the two seen getting face-to-face as the confrontation escalates, looking like they could break into a fight.

Arishfa is then seen calling Aamrapali a "hypocrite".

A triggered Aamrapali responds by saying if I am a “hypocrite” then you are a “kid”.

Bigg Boss is an Indian Hindi-language reality television show of the Bigg Boss franchise in India that airs on Colors TV. It is based on the Dutch format of Big Brother.

Throughout its run, Bigg Boss has seen a variety of hosts, including Arshad Warsi, Shilpa Shetty, Amitabh Bachchan, Farah Khan led the Halla Bol, while Sanjay Dutt co-hosted the fifth season with Salman Khan. Since season 4, Salman Khan has taken the helm as the show's primary host.

The 20th edition started on September 6.

It has a diverse lineup of 16 celebrity contestants including names such as MC Mary Kom, Kanika Mann, Mahhi Vij, Kushal Tanwar, Aman Gandhi, Isha Rikhi, Arishfa Khan, Qazi Touqeer, Asif Khan, Aamrapali Dubey, Rhiti Tiwari, Uditi Singh, Tanmay Singh aka ScoutOP, Rohed Khan, Yung DSA and Love Gill.

Talking about Aamrapali, she made her acting debut with the television soap opera Saat Phere – Saloni Ka Safar in 2009. Following her known portrayal of Suman in Rehna Hai Teri Palkon Ki Chhaon Mein. She ventured into Bhojpuri films with Nirahua Hindustani in 2014.

--IANS

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