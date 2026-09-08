CA approves Renegades sale as BBL privatisation begins

Melbourne, Sep 8 (IANS) ​Cricket Australia Board has officially agreed to private investment into the Big Bash Leagues, beginning with the launch of a sales process for the Melbourne Renegades.

CA on Tuesday announced that it would invite bids from private owners for a 100 per cent stake in the Renegades, with a view to club playing the 2027-28 WBBL and BBL season under new ownership.

The sale process will not affect the coming WBBL or BBL seasons, with the Renegades being run in caretaker mode by CA.

"The decision to proceed with this self-determination model was made in the best interests of all aspects of Australian Cricket and will enhance funding for community, domestic and international pathways and elite cricket; protect the primacy of Test Cricket; continue to develop and engage the best players in our national teams and the Big Bash Leagues and grow our brands, fan engagement and commercial strength," CA said in a statement.

It added, "CA will continue constructive discussions with its members and the Australian Cricketers’ Association while the Renegades sales process proceeds."

CA also said once the Renegades licence has been sold, it will consider taking other clubs to market under a self-determination model that gives "each state member the ability to assess the optimal pathway for its own club and community."

The Hobart Hurricanes, Melbourne Stars and Perth Scorchers are the other clubs are reportedly keen to bring in private investment.

Meanwhile, Cricket NSW's two Sydney-based teams – the Sixers and Thunder – as well as the Brisbane Heat and Adelaide Strikers are understood to be reluctant to proceed with private investment at this stage.

Under the sales process, changes to club names, colours and branding would need to be approved by CA in the case of the Renegades, and by the relevant state body for sales of other clubs.

CA chair Mike Baird said in a statement the governing body would retain control over international scheduling, player availability, salary caps and media rights.

“Cricket Australia and its State members are united in our commitment to investing in and growing the BBL and WBBL, and to advancing the interests of cricket at every level.

“Importantly, CA and its members will maintain control over the most significant aspects of Australian Cricket operations, including international scheduling, player availability, the Big Bash Leagues salary caps, branding proposals as well as the reserve price for a licence to operate that must be achieved, and approval of investors.

“This is a significant decision that has involved an enormous amount of analysis, discussion and collaboration over many months," he said.