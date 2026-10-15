Champions League: Real Madrid stage memorable comeback against Roma

Rome, Oct 15 (IANS) Jose Mourinho's men completed a remarkable comeback against their coach's former side AS Roma, thanks to three goals in a frantic final eight minutes at the Stadio Olimpico in Rome, adding to their legendary history in the European Cup.

Mourinho's side was trailing 3-1 in the 83rd minute and turned the game around in seven minutes with goals from Espi, Endrick, and Rudiger.

The game began at a high tempo, and after just four minutes, Courtois had to make an incredible save to deny Hermoso's shot inside the box. De Roon made no mistake 16 minutes later, firing a shot from the edge of the box that deflected off his teammate Malen and caught our goalkeeper by surprise. But the 1-0 lead lasted only five minutes. The match was levelled again in the 25th minute with a long-range strike from Mbappe, where the ball, before beating Gollini, took a deflection off Mancini.

Chances came at both ends, and after the half-hour mark, Madrid nearly scored their second goal when a long ball from Courtois behind the defense saw Cucurella control it with his chest, drive into the box, and fire a right-footed shot that narrowly missed the target.

In added time, Bellingham also came close during a rapid counterattack by Mourinho's side. His left-footed shot inside the box went just wide. From a potential 1-2, the score shifted to 2-1 six minutes into the second half with Malen's goal.

Things got even more complicated in the 58th minute with Malen's second goal. That's when Madrid's resilience kicked in. Nine minutes later, Mbappe scored to make it 3-2, but it was disallowed for a marginal offside. Our team kept pressing, and Espí's goal, initially disallowed, was finally awarded.

Guler took a corner, Endrick headed it, and the Spanish international capitalized on Gollini's rebound to push the ball into the net in the 83rd minute. The match was chaotic, and four minutes later, the equaliser came through two of the three previous protagonists. A corner from Guler and a header from Endrick beat the home goalkeeper.

Madrid had already made it 3-3 and came very close with another corner from Guler, headed by Bellingham, which missed the target by inches. Mourinho's side found the winner in the 89th minute. Another corner from Guler was met with an acrobatic strike by Rudiger and an epic comeback secured the second victory in the Champions League.