Centre proposes smart safety system for vehicles to prevent collisions

New Delhi, Aug 3 (IANS) In a move aimed at enhancing road safety and advancing connected mobility in India, the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways (MoRTH) on Monday proposed the phased implementation of Vehicle-to-Vehicle (V2V) communication systems in motor vehicles.

The draft notification seeks to introduce new requirements for V2V-enabled vehicles from October 2027, with mandatory fitment across vehicle categories from October 2028.

“The Ministry of Road Transport and Highways has issued a draft notification proposing amendments to the Central Motor Vehicles Rules, 1989, for the phased implementation of Vehicle-to-Vehicle (V2V) communication systems in motor vehicles,” the ministry added.

Under the proposed framework, vehicles equipped with V2V communication systems and manufactured on or after October 1, 2027, will be required to comply with the Automotive Industry Standard AIS-230.

A year later, from October 1, 2028, all vehicles falling under categories L, M and N will be required to be fitted with V2V communication systems conforming to the standard.

The ministry said the phased implementation would provide automobile manufacturers and other stakeholders sufficient time to prepare for the adoption of the new technology and regulatory requirements.

V2V communication enables vehicles in close proximity to exchange real-time information such as speed, position, direction and acceleration.

The technology is designed to alert drivers or vehicle systems about potential hazards, including sudden braking events, forward-collision risks, unsafe lane changes and the presence of approaching emergency vehicles.

According to the ministry, V2V systems can provide information beyond the direct line of sight, offering capabilities that complement conventional safety systems and Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS).

This enhanced situational awareness is expected to support proactive accident prevention and pave the way for connected and intelligent mobility solutions.

The proposed rules are backed by AIS-230, a technical standard developed to define the minimum functional, performance, environmental, security and technical requirements for V2V communication systems operating on Indian roads.

The standard covers factory-installed On-Board Units based on Cellular Vehicle-to-Everything (C-V2X) technology operating in the 5.875 GHz to 5.925 GHz frequency band.

--IANS

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