Centre begins process to set up industrial parks under Rs 33,660 crore BHAVYA scheme

New Delhi, May 24 (IANS) The Union government has notified the guidelines of the Rs 33,660 crore BHAVYA Central Sector Scheme for selecting 50 proposals to set up industrial parks with world class infrastructure to facilitate investment for manufacturing growth and increasing employment in the country.

The first phase will comprise two rounds of selection.

"The window for the first round of selection will open on June 1 and close on July 31. Up to 20 proposals are expected to be selected in the first round. The window for the second round will open on August 1 and close on September 30. An applicant whose proposal is not selected in the first round may also submit the proposal with suitable improvements for consideration in the second round," the official statement said.

Financial assistance will be provided under the scheme for the development of 100 industrial parks.

The industrial parks to be developed would be selected in two or more phases. In the first phase, 50 projects shall be taken up. Each phase may have one or more rounds of selection.

The objective of the Scheme is to develop investment-ready, world-class industrial infrastructure to enable investors to ground investment with ease, thereby adding to the manufacturing capacity in the country.

The duration of the scheme is for a period of six years, from financial year 2026-27 to 2031-32.

Under the mandatory criteria for an application for the land area requirement for non-hilly states, for consideration of an industrial park under the scheme is a minimum 100 acre of contiguous land available for development.

Non-contiguous, adjoining or connected parcels (not exceeding two) with a minimum area of 100 acre each located within a radius of 2 km may be considered, the guidelines said.

In hilly states, northeast region, Union Territories and states having population less than one crore, namely, Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, Manipur, Meghalaya, Mizoram, Nagaland, Tripura and Sikkim, Andaman and Nicobar Islands, Chandigarh, Dadra and Nagar Haveli, Daman and Diu, Delhi, Jammu and Kashmir, Ladakh, Lakshadweep, Puducherry, and Goa, the minimum area requirement is 25 acre of contiguous land available for development.

Of the 100 industrial parks to be developed, up to 20 industrial parks may have a development area between 500 to 1,000 acre.

For proposals where the sponsoring agency proposes to develop larger parks in phases, funding will be limited to an upper cap for 1,000 acre.

Applications under the scheme would be invited in two or more phases. In the first phase, up to 50 projects may be considered for approval.

The application would be submitted by the sponsoring agency/authority in prescribed format through the designated portal.

A separate application would be submitted for development of each industrial park, and more than one application 5 may be submitted by the sponsoring agency/authority.

Each application would be accompanied by a Detailed Project Report (DPR) prepared in accordance with indicative template provided at Annexure II, along with such other documents and information as may be specified in this regard.

Applications under this scheme will be received and processed through an online portal developed and managed by Project Management Agency (PMA).

The portal would be opened for submission of applications for a specified period, following due public notice.

Applications meeting the mandatory eligibility criteria will be taken up for evaluation and scoring in accordance with the prescribed evaluation criteria.

The highest-ranking applications scoring above the benchmark threshold would be shortlisted and their DPR will be examined and evaluated for further consideration and approval.

An appraisal report in respect of shortlisted applications will be prepared by PMA and presented before the NLSC for approval, the guidelines added.

--IANS

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