PM Modi to participate in G7 Summit in France today

New Delhi, June 16 (IANS) Prime Minister Narendra Modi will arrive in Evian, France, on Tuesday on a two-day visit to participate in the G7 Summit, marking the third and final leg of his two-nation tour.

Upon his arrival, French President Emmanuel Macron will formally welcome the Prime Minister.

During the summit, PM Modi will participate in a working session on the theme, “Forging New Partnerships and Rebuilding International Solidarity.” The session will bring together leaders of G7 countries, partner nations, and representatives of key international institutions, including the World Bank and the African Development Bank.

Discussions are expected to focus on strengthening international cooperation, addressing global economic challenges, and promoting sustainable development.

On the sidelines of the summit, Prime Minister Modi is scheduled to hold bilateral meetings with Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney, UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer, and UAE President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan.

He is also expected to meet US President Donald Trump. Later, the Prime Minister will attend a gala dinner hosted by President Macron.

PM Modi is visiting the French city at the invitation of President Macron. India’s participation in the G7 Summit reflects its growing influence in global affairs and its increasing role in shaping discussions on major international issues. This year marks India’s 13th participation in the G7 and PM Modi’s seventh consecutive attendance at the summit.

"India's regular participation at the G7 Summits reflects the increasing recognition of India's role and contributions in addressing global challenges relating to peace, security, development and environmental sustainability. Also at the G7, the international forums, including the G20 and the Voice of Global South Summit, India has consistently brought to the forefront the priorities, concerns and developmental aspirations of the Global South," according to the Ministry of External Affairs.

Additionally, the White House has confirmed that President Donald Trump and Prime Minister Modi will hold a bilateral meeting on June 17 during the summit.

According to a senior US administration official, the two leaders are expected to review progress in negotiations on a proposed India-US trade agreement, which could become the first formal trade pact between the two countries.

--IANS

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