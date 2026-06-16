June 16, 2026 8:15 AM हिंदी

Indian American lawmakers condemn anti-India act in Texas

Indian American lawmakers condemn anti-India act in Texas

Washington, June 16 (IANS) Six Indian American members of the US Congress have strongly condemned the tearing of an Indian flag during an immigration-related protest outside Frisco City Hall in Texas and expressed solidarity with the Indian American community amid growing concerns over xenophobia and anti-India rhetoric.

Representatives Raja Krishnamoorthi, Ami Bera, Pramila Jayapal, Ro Khanna, Shri Thanedar and Suhas Subramanyam issued a joint statement after a demonstrator tore the Indian flag during a protest that included anti-India chants and rhetoric. The incident gained widespread attention on social media and sparked strong reactions from Indian Americans across the United States.

“We strongly support the constitutional right to freedom of expression for all Americans. At the same time, we condemn the tearing of an Indian flag outside Frisco City Hall alongside hateful anti-India rhetoric, which continues to fuel anti-Indian violence and xenophobia. Acts of hate and intimidation targeting any community are unacceptable and have no place in our country,” the lawmakers said.

The lawmakers said the incident went beyond political expression and had raised concerns among Indian Americans about their safety and acceptance in the country.

“The Indian American community is an important part of our nation and deserves to feel safe and respected. As Indian Americans and South Asian Americans face harassment, xenophobia, and hateful rhetoric, leaders must speak clearly: hate targeting any community cannot be tolerated or ignored,” the statement said.

The members of Congress also reaffirmed their support for Indian Americans in Texas and across the United States.

“We stand in solidarity with the Indian American community in Frisco and across the country. Everyone deserves to live with dignity and safety, free from fear, harassment, and discrimination,” they said.

The six lawmakers represent the largest-ever group of Indian American members serving simultaneously in the US House of Representatives. Collectively, they have frequently spoken on issues affecting immigrant communities, civil rights and the growing Indian American population in the United States.

Indian Americans today number more than five million people and represent one of the most educated and economically successful ethnic communities in the United States. The community has steadily increased its political influence, with growing representation in Congress, state legislatures, local government and senior positions in business and technology.

Frisco, located north of Dallas, has experienced rapid demographic growth over the past two decades and is home to a large Indian American population. The city has become a prominent centre for professionals working in technology, healthcare, finance and other sectors, reflecting the broader expansion of the Indian diaspora across Texas and the United States.

--IANS

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