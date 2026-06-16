Tibet genocide bill gains bipartisan backing in US

Washington, June 16 (IANS) A bipartisan group of US lawmakers is pushing for a formal determination on whether China's treatment of Tibetans amounts to genocide or crimes against humanity, adding fresh pressure on Beijing over its human rights record in Tibet.

Representative John Moolenaar, chairman of the House Select Committee on the Chinese Communist Party (CCP), on Monday announced that he had joined as a co-sponsor of the Tibet Atrocities Determination Act, a bill introduced by Representative Chris Smith, a Republican from New Jersey, and Representative Tom Suozzi, a Democrat from New York.

The legislation would require the US Secretary of State to determine whether actions carried out by Chinese officials against Tibetans in Tibet constitute "an ongoing genocide" or "crimes against humanity".

"The American people will never turn a blind eye to the CCP's oppression of innocent Tibetans who wish to live freely and follow their faith," Moolenaar said.

"This legislation is the first step to holding China accountable for its atrocities in Tibet," he added.

According to the bill, the Secretary of State would have one year after enactment to submit a determination to Congress. The legislation directs the State Department to examine evidence including allegations of systematic killings, serious bodily or psychological harm, forced displacement, mass detention, deprivation of food and medical care, measures intended to prevent births, and the removal of Tibetan children from their families and communities.

The bill would also require a report reviewing Chinese government policies affecting Tibetan Buddhism, language and culture, as well as recommendations for possible US responses, including sanctions, visa restrictions and diplomatic measures.

Supporters of the legislation argue that Beijing has pursued a long-running campaign to suppress Tibetan identity. In announcing support for the measure, lawmakers accused the CCP of regulating monasteries, reshaping the Tibetan education system and promoting policies aimed at assimilating Tibetans into mainstream Chinese culture.

The congressional statement said the CCP's United Front Work Department is engaged in what it described as a cultural erasure campaign. It also challenged Beijing's claim that Tibet has historically been part of China.

A companion bill was introduced in the Senate in April by Republican Senator Rick Scott of Florida and Democratic Senator Jeff Merkley of Oregon, highlighting bipartisan concern over Tibet-related issues in Congress.

The proposed legislation comes amid growing scrutiny in Washington of China's policies toward ethnic and religious minorities. Human rights concerns involving Tibet, Xinjiang and Hong Kong have increasingly become areas of bipartisan agreement in the US Congress despite broader political divisions.

--IANS

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