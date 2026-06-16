FIFA WC 2026: Defending champion Argentina wary of Qatar 2022 repeat against Algeria, says Otamendi

Kansas City, June 16 (IANS) Argentina defender Nicolas Otamendi cautioned that the reigning world champion cannot afford to repeat its Qatar 2022 nightmare when launching its title defense against Algeria, warning that "everyone is going to want to beat us."

Speaking at a pre-match press conference on Monday, the 38-year-old center-back, appearing at his fourth World Cup, said the memory of Argentina's shock opening defeat four years ago remained a powerful lesson, reports Xinhua.

"I'm enjoying these moments because this will be my last World Cup with the national team. I'm enjoying the competition, the day-to-day, my teammates. This is my fourth World Cup, and it's wonderful to represent my country," Otamendi said.

"I am very happy for the opportunity to be here and to be able to compete, to defend the title, and we will try to give our best. We have been preparing for that. I think we need to be humble and work hard to face this kind of competition. We're in good shape and we're giving it our all because we know everyone will want to beat us," he added.

Arriving at the tournament as world and continental champion, Argentina began its preparations long before assembling in the United States, Otamendi said, while stressing that being considered a favorite means little once the match begins.

"We have been preparing since Buenos Aires, and arriving here with the new players, we are giving our best because we know we are the champion. Everyone is going to want to beat us," he said. "So we have to make a preparation that is not different. We have to give our all and I think the energies are good."

The veteran also referenced Argentina's 2-1 defeat to Saudi Arabia that ended its 36-match unbeaten run at the start of the last World Cup.

"As for the opponent, we have the example of the start in Qatar. We know that any team is going to make it difficult for you," Otamendi said. "We have to play our game, have good players."

Argentina will face Algeria at Kansas City Stadium on Tuesday before meeting Austria and Jordan in Dallas in Group J.

--IANS

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