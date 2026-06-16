Saka ready to gamble with fitness for England's FIFA World Cup chances

Kansas City, June 16 (IANS) England winger Bukayo Saka said he is "ready to gamble with his fitness" for England's World Cup opener against Croatia on Thursday (IST) amid concerns with his Achilles.

Saka, who will make his 50th appearance for England, has been struggling with an Achilles issue. He missed the March international break and seven games for the Arsenal but returned to help his club side lift the Premier League title for the first time in 22 years.

He played just 27 minutes of England's final warm-up game against Costa Rica, but speaking ahead of the World Cup opener against Croatia, the winger said he is ready to be selected.

"I don't want to say anything that goes against the manager. What I would say is that between Mikel [Arteta] and the Arsenal medical team and Thomas (Tuchel) and the England medical team, since March they have managed me amazingly and helped me get back on the pitch and do what I can for the team. I'm feeling better than I have felt in the last few months and I'm ready to go," Saka said.

Asked if he found it frustrating being judged while not 100 per cent fit, he said it is a "gamble" he is willing to take.

"Yeah, but I think as players it's the biggest gamble, especially if you're not feeling your sharpest. You have the choice whether you don't play or you put yourself out there knowing that people are going to judge you the same," Saka said.

"And at the end of the day people don't really care how you're feeling; they expect you to deliver, they expect you to perform. I'm happy to take that gamble and it paid off I'd say, and I'm going to continue doing that – but like I said, I'm feeling a lot better than I did in March, and I'm ready to go, so I'm excited," he added.

--IANS

bc/