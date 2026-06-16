June 16, 2026 8:15 AM हिंदी

FIFA WC 2026: NZ midfielder Matt Garbett ruled out with hamstring injury

FIFA WC 2026: NZ midfielder Matt Garbett ruled out with hamstring injury

Los Angeles, June 16 (IANS) New Zealand midfielder Matt Garbett has been ruled out of the FIFA World Cup 2026 with a hamstring injury he suffered in training earlier this week, the country's football federation said on Tuesday.

New Zealand suffered this injury blow ahead of their opening match against Iran, currently underway at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles.

"All Whites attacker Matt Garbett has been ruled out of the FIFA World Cup 2026 after picking up a hamstring injury. The whole squad’s thoughts are with Matt at this time and we are gutted he won’t be able to play in the tournament. We look forward to seeing him back on the pitch soon," All Whites said in a statement.

The 24-year-old midfielder, who has played 38 games for New Zealand and scored five goals, has been replaced in the 26-man squad by Logan Rogerson.

Garbett suffered the injury during the All Whites’ penultimate training session in San Diego on Saturday local time. He didn’t train on Sunday before the team travelled to Los Angeles.

During the pre-match conference on Monday, head coach Darren Bazeley did reveal Garbett is under an injury cloud ahead of the opening match.

“He had a hamstring issue yesterday. So, at this stage he's being monitored by the physio department. We've got great medical people looking at him. He's obviously disappointed to not train today. He's a player that you know likes to train every single day. So yeah, that was tough for him, we're waiting to find out more medical advice on him at this stage," he had said.

New Zealand are playing in their third FIFA World Cup (1982, 2010, 2026). After a difficult first foray at Spain in 1982, the All Whites’ next adventure was almost 28 days later in 2010 in South Africa. Having eased through qualification to secure the historic first direct slot available to the OFC, New Zealand are aiming to impress in North America.

--IANS

bc/

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