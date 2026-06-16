‘Gadar’ director says he waiting for his ‘nuclear bomb’, will ask Sunny Deol to detonate once he has it

Mumbai, June 16 (IANS) The team of the blockbuster film ‘Gadar: Ek Prem Katha’ celebrated its 25th anniversary at a special event in the city on Monday.

Actors Sunny Deol and Ameesha Patel, director Anil Sharma attended the event. They spoke with the media on the sidelines of the event.

When asked if there’s a 3rd part to the franchise, the director said that he is waiting for a perfect script. The day he gets it, he will start the work on the film in full-swing.

He said, “The 1st part was a bomb, the 2nd part was an atom bomb, the 3rd part will be a nuclear bomb. The day I get that nuclear bomb, I’ll ask these people to detonate”.

Reported to be loosely inspired by the real-life story of Boota Singh, ‘Gadar’ is set against the backdrop of the partition of India in 1947. It shares the journey of Tara Singh, a Sikh truck driver, who marries Ameesha Patel’s character of a Muslim woman. However, their blissful life is turned upside down as she is taken back to Pakistan by her family. The music of the drama, composed by Uttam Singh, also continues to remain ingrained in the memory of music lovers.

Produced by Zee Telefilms, ‘Gadar’ turned out to be a major commercial hit upon release. Meanwhile, a sequel to the film, ‘Gadar 2’ was also released by the makers in August 2023. The movie had Sunny, Ameesha, and Utkarsh reprising their roles from the original drama.

The legacy of a film captured the hearts of millions and is one of the biggest blockbusters of Hindi cinema despite the box-office clash with the Aamir Khan-starrer ‘Lagaan’. Their clash at the box-office marked a rare moment in the business when none of the films’ business was affected by the other, and both registered massive success across theatres in the country.

--IANS

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