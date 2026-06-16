June 16, 2026 3:37 AM हिंदी

FIFA WC 2026: Ashour strikes, Hany own goal denies Egypt historic win against Belgium

FIFA WC 2026: Ashour strikes, Hany own goal denies Egypt historic win against Belgium (Photo credit: FIFA/X)

Seattle, June 16 (IANS) Egypt were left to rue a missed opportunity for a historic FIFA World Cup victory after settling for a 1-1 draw against Belgium in their Group G opener at FIFA World Cup 2026.

The Pharaohs produced a disciplined and spirited display and looked on course for their first-ever World Cup win after Emam Ashour fired them ahead in the 19th minute. The move began with a moment of brilliance from Mohamed Salah, whose incisive pass unlocked the Belgian defence. Ashour took a composed touch before drilling a low shot beyond goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois to register his first international goal.

Egypt carried their advantage deep into the second half and frustrated Belgium’s star-studded attack for long periods.

However, Belgium found a way back in the 66th minute. Moments after coming off the bench, Romelu Lukaku’s movement inside the penalty area created panic in the Egyptian defence. Thomas Meunier delivered a dangerous cross and defender Mohamed Hany inadvertently turned the ball into his own net, handing Belgium the equaliser.

Despite the disappointment of conceding, Egypt’s performance marked a significant step forward on football’s biggest stage. The North Africans not only earned a valuable point but also surpassed their previous record of 29 minutes spent leading in World Cup matches.

The result leaves Group G finely balanced, with Egypt taking plenty of confidence from a display that pushed one of Europe’s traditional heavyweights all the way.

"The opening match of a competition like the World Cup is always a tough one, especially against one of Africa’s top teams like Egypt. The important thing is that we stayed in the game. We managed to equalise thanks to a player who came off the bench, which shows just how important the whole squad is. It was a great game between two very good teams," Belgium coach Rudi Garcia was quoted as saying by FIFA.

Egypt forward Hamza Abdelkarim said, "We got one point at the end but we gave it our all. We know Belgium are a good team with good quality players and the atmosphere was great so we need to thank the fans."

Scorers: Egypt – Emam Ashour (19’); Belgium – Mohamed Hany (own goal, 66’).

--IANS

cs/

LATEST NEWS

FIFA WC 2026: Ashour strikes, Hany own goal denies Egypt historic win against Belgium (Photo credit: FIFA/X)

FIFA WC 2026: Ashour strikes, Hany own goal denies Egypt historic win against Belgium

Bratislava Castle lights up in Tricolour as Slovakia rolls out grand welcome for PM Modi (Photo: @MEAIndia/X)

Bratislava Castle lights up in Tricolour as Slovakia rolls out grand welcome for PM Modi

PM Modi makes history in Bratislava as India and Slovakia sign key agreements: MEA (Photo: @MEAIndia/X)

PM Modi makes history in Bratislava as India and Slovakia sign key agreements: MEA

Ashutosh Gowariker on remaking ‘Lagaan’: Classics should be left untouched

Ashutosh Gowariker on remaking ‘Lagaan’: Classics should be left untouched

Ranchi Titans and the Chota Nagpur Royals triumph on Day 6 of the Jharkhand T20 Cricket League 2026 at the JSCA International Stadium Complex in Ranchi on Monday. Photo credit: JSCA

Jharkhand T20 League: Ranchi Titans, Chota Nagpur Royals triumph on Day 6

Ayodhya: A new flag is hoisted atop the spire of Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Temple after replacing the previous one on the auspicious occasion of the Hindu New Year in Ayodhya on Friday, March 20, 2026. (Photo: IANS/X/@ShriRamTeerth)

SIT intensifies probe into Ram Janmabhoomi donation fund irregularities

Amit Malviya flags Akal Takht’s rebuke of Punjab CM Mann (Photo: IANS)

Amit Malviya flags Akal Takht’s rebuke of Punjab CM Mann

Frances Tiafoe overcomes in-form Flavio Cobolli for first-round win in Halle, Germany, on Monday. Photo credit: ATO Tour

Tiafoe overcomes in-form Cobolli for first-round win in Halle

SC to hear tomorrow plea against Banke Bihari Temple panel's decisions on darshan timings, rituals

SC to hear tomorrow plea against Banke Bihari Temple panel's decisions on darshan timings, rituals

Kolkata Royal Tigers script first win of Season 3 over Sobisco Smashers Malda ; Smashers Malda cruise past Howrah Warriors in Season 3 of the Bengal T20 League at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata on Monday. Photo credit: CAB

Bengal T20 League: Royal Tigers script first win; Smashers Malda cruise past Howrah Warriors (Ld)