Centre assures modern testing facilities for toy manufacturing clusters to boost competitiveness

New Delhi, July 4 (IANS) The government would establish modern testing facilities across toy manufacturing clusters in the country through the Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS), National Test House and other government and semi-government laboratories, Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal said on Saturday, urging industry stakeholders to identify and communicate the testing equipment required to ensure that Indian toys meet the highest quality standards for both domestic and international consumers.

The Minister encouraged MSMEs to continuously scale up their operations, stating that every micro enterprise should aspire to become small, every small enterprise should aspire to become medium, and every medium enterprise should aspire to become large.

He pointed out that export turnover is not included while determining MSME status, allowing enterprises to expand substantially while continuing to benefit from the MSME framework.

Addressing the 17th ‘Toy Biz International B2B Exhibition 2026’, organised by the Toy Association of India (TAI) here, Goyal highlighted the remarkable progress made by the Indian toy industry in recent years through sustained policy support and industry-led innovation.

The Minister called upon industry leaders to establish skill development centres and partner with Industrial Training Institutes (ITIs) to train workers in advanced manufacturing practices and good manufacturing practices.

He proposed a public-private partnership model under which industry and government could jointly establish Centres of Excellence equipped with facilities for testing, product development, innovation and design.

Notably, Goyal suggested that such Centres of Excellence could include dedicated design centres, facilities for testing new products and spaces for showcasing newly launched high-quality products.

He also encouraged manufacturers to undertake brand-building initiatives and assured support through the Export Promotion Mission.

Maintaining high standards would enable India to significantly expand its presence in the global toy market, which is estimated at around $120 billion, he noted.

Goyal urged manufacturers to adopt Computer-Aided Design and Computer-Aided Manufacturing (CAD-CAM) technologies and CNC machining to improve product quality, precision and efficiency.

The minister further stated that integrating CAD-CAM with CNC-based manufacturing would enable the industry to develop high-quality products with greater precision and efficiency.

He also emphasised the importance of using modern machinery and continuously improving manufacturing processes, stating that technological upgradation would help Indian toy manufacturers strengthen their competitiveness and establish a distinct position in global markets.

The Minister said that over the 11 years of the ‘Make in India’ initiative, substantial support has been extended to the toy industry.

More than 50 toy clusters have been established across the country and that approximately 21,000 MSME units are associated with toy manufacturing, with many also undertaking contract manufacturing for Indian and international brands.

--IANS

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