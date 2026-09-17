September 17, 2026 2:41 PM हिंदी

Catherine Zeta-Jones pens b’day note for dad on 80th b’day: I'm the luckiest girl in the world

Catherine Zeta-Jones pens b’day note for dad on 80th b’day: I am the luckiest girl in the world

Mumbai, Sep 17 (IANS) On her father’s 80th birthday, Oscar-winning star Catherine Zeta-Jones penned a birthday note and called herself the “luckiest girl in the world” to have a dad like him.

Zeta-Jones took to Instagram, where she shared a very happy picture of herself posing with her father. In the image, the two could be see looking into the camera lens and smiling ear-to-ear.

Turning to the caption section, she wrote: “Happy Happy 80th Birthday Dad!! I love you with all my heart. I am the luckiest girl in the world to have a father like you.”

Talking about the actress’ work life, Zeta-Jones, who is married to actor Michael Douglas is busy with ‘Wednesday 3’.

The third season has new members, including names such as Winona Ryder, Eva Green, Chris Sarandon, Noah Taylor, Oscar Morgan, and Kennedy Moyer. The new season will further explore Nevermore Academy, introduce new characters, and delve deeper into Addams family secrets.

Wednesday is based on the character Wednesday Addams by Charles Addams. It stars Jenna Ortega as the titular character, with Luis Guzman and Catherine Zeta-Jones portraying her parents in the series.

Four out of the eight episodes of the first season were directed by Tim Burton, who also served as an executive producer. The first season revolves around Wednesday Addams, who attempts to solve a murder mystery at her new school.

Burton was previously approached to direct the 1991 film The Addams Family and later worked on a canceled stop-motion animated film featuring the Addams Family.

Talking about the actress, Zeta-Jones has received numerous accolades, including an Academy Award, a British Academy Film Award, and a Tony Award. Her screen debut came in the French-Italian film 1001 Nights in 1990.

She established herself in Hollywood with roles that highlighted her sex appeal, such as in the action film The Mask of Zorro and the heist film Entrapment.

--IANS

dc/

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