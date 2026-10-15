Renewed engagements reflect growing ambition: Canadian FM Anita Anand on India visit

Ottawa, Oct 15 (IANS) Canadian Foreign Minister Anita Anand met Prime Minister Narendra Modi and held talks with External Affairs Minister (EAM) S. Jaishankar in New Delhi, saying both countries had an interest in stronger economic ties at a time of global uncertainty.

"This week, I'm in New Delhi to build on the renewed momentum between Canada and India, and advance our shared priorities in trade, investment and security," Anand wrote on X on Wednesday.

"At a time of global uncertainty, both countries have an interest in building stronger economic ties and finding new areas of cooperation," she added.

After meeting PM Modi, Anand said, "Canada and India have enormous potential to shape a more prosperous future, together. I had the opportunity to meet with Prime Minister Narendra Modi in New Delhi today to discuss our strategic partnership and the opportunities ahead for trade, investment and security."

"Nearly 80 years of diplomatic ties have been enriched by generations of families, students and entrepreneurs who have brought our countries closer," she said.

The Canadian FM further mentioned Prime Minister Mark Carney's visit earlier this year and the ongoing Team Canada Trade Mission, and said that these renewed engagements reflect "a growing ambition to turn shared priorities into lasting opportunities for both nations".

"We look forward to welcoming Prime Minister Modi to Canada this December," she added.

PM Modi said he had "a productive discussion on further strengthening India-Canada ties in trade, technology, security, energy, education and people-to-people exchanges".

"India is committed to building a constructive and forward-looking strategic partnership with Canada that delivers tangible benefits to the people of both countries," the Prime Minister wrote.

EAM Jaishankar said the two ministers "reviewed progress in our ties across trade & investment, education, energy, defence and people-to-people exchanges".

"Also exchanged views on key regional and global developments," he wrote on X.

"Guided by our leadership and sustained engagement across government and industry, we are advancing our Strategic Partnership," EAM Jaishankar added.

The External Affairs Ministry said it was her third visit to India since June 2025, "reflecting the sustained high-level engagement and positive momentum in India-Canada relations".

Anand and EAM Jaishankar also appeared together on a panel titled 'Is this the Middle Power Moment?' at the Bloomberg New Economy Forum in New Delhi, alongside former Australian Prime Minister Kevin Rudd and former British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak.

EAM Jaishankar said he underlined that "the powers in the middle can move the needle through their individual efforts, but even more, by collaborating with each other".

Global Affairs Canada had said Anand would visit India and the United Arab Emirates from October 13 to 16 to advance priorities in the bilateral roadmap, including trade, energy, security and defence.

The meeting with EAM Jaishankar was the 11th between the two foreign ministers since September 2025, according to the Canadian government.

Bilateral trade between Canada and India reached $30.4 billion in 2025, including $11 billion in goods, according to Canadian government figures.

Relations between the two countries have recovered from a sharp downturn in 2023 and 2024, when both sides expelled diplomats.

--IANS

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