April 08, 2026 5:24 PM हिंदी

Cabinet approves 1st hydro project in Arunachal’s Lohit Basin for Rs 14,105 crore

Cabinet, hydro project, Arunachal, Lohit Basin, Namsai

New Delhi, April 8 (IANS) The Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs, chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, on Wednesday approved Rs 14,105.83 crore for the construction of Kalai-II hydro-electric project (HEP) on Lohit river in Anjaw district, Arunachal Pradesh.

The estimated completion period for the project is 78 months.

The project with an installed capacity of 1,200 MW (6 x 190 MW & 1 x 60 MW) is expected to generate 4,852.95 MU of energy annually.

As the first hydro project in the Lohit Basin, it will strengthen power supply in the state, support in peak demand management, and contribute to balancing the national grid, according to an official statement.

The project will be implemented through a Joint Venture Company between THDC India Limited and the state government.

The government will extend Rs 599.88 crore as budgetary support for construction of roads, bridges and associated transmission line under enabling infrastructure besides Central Financial Assistance of Rs 750 crore towards equity share of the state.

The state will receive 12 per cent free power and an additional 1 per cent earmarked for the Local Area Development Fund (LADF), along with significant infrastructure development and socio-economic benefits for the region.

There will be significant improvement in infrastructure in Namsai and Anjaw District of Arunachal Pradesh, including the development of around 29 kilometres of roads and bridges, for the project which shall be mostly available for local use.

According to the government, local population will also be benefitted from many sorts of compensations, employment and CSR activities.

The government also approved investment of Rs 26,069.50 crore for construction of Kamala Hydro Electric Project (HEP) in Kamle, Kra Daadi and Kurung Kumey districts of Arunachal Pradesh.

--IANS

na/

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