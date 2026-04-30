Rebel Wilson blasts ‘outrageous’ claim of her being behind ‘The Deb’ actress’ photo leak

Los Angeles, April 30 (IANS) Actress and comedian Rebel Wilson, whose directorial debut is close to wrapping up its legal battle, has been forced to deny that she orchestrated a cyber attack on actress Charlotte MacInnes.

The attack allegedly led to a nude photo of the actress being leaked. Charlotte is suing Wilson for defamation in Sydney, arguing that the ‘Bridesmaids’ star tarnished her reputation by claiming that she made, and then later walked back, a sexual harassment complaint against ‘The Deb’ producer Amanda Ghost, reports ‘Deadline’.

In her affidavit, MacInnes alleged that Wilson organized a hack of her Snapchat account, which led to a nude photo of the young actress being leaked to her contacts.

As per ‘Deadline’, Charlotte claimed that the cyber attack came days after she filed her defamation lawsuit last September.

she wrote, “It was completely terrifying and caused me a new kind of anxiety. I was not myself for some time after. I believe that this was orchestrated by Rebel”.

In her final day in the witness box, Wilson attempted to shoot down the allegation under cross-examination from Sue Chrysanthou, MacInnes’ barrister. Asked if she was behind the hack, Wilson replied, “That is an absolutely outrageous statement to make in court that I moonlight as a hacker”.

Sue Chrysanthou said, “I didn’t say you hacked anyone. Did you arrange for anyone to hack her Snapchat shortly after you were sued by her?”. Wilson responded, “Obviously not”.

She was also pressed over a post on The Deb‘s Instagram account, in which Wilson accused MacInnes of wearing a “culturally inappropriate Indian outfit” while singing on billionaire Len Blavatnik’s yacht at the Cannes Film Festival last year.

Chrysanthou told Wilson that it was not an Indian outfit, and questioned whether it was appropriate for a director to “attack” a young actress’ sartorial choices on social media.

--IANS

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