After ‘Jewel Thief’, Saif Ali Khan to return with another streaming film ‘Kartavya’

Mumbai, April 30 (IANS) Bollywood actor Saif Ali Khan, who was last seen in the streaming movie ‘Jewel Thief’, is gearing up for another OTT project, ‘Kartavya’.

The film also stars Rasika Dugal, Sanjay Mishra, Zakir Hussain, Manish Chaudhari, and Saurabh Dwivedi. The film is directed and written by Pulkit and showcases a tense heartland story of a police officer pushed to his limits in a morally complex world.

‘Kartavya’ follows a police officer, played by Saif,, as he navigates rising threats while grappling with the weight of his duty and the safety of his family. As the lines between right and wrong begin to blur, the film unfolds as a layered exploration of power, guilt, and the consequences of silence, inviting audiences to question morality and the true cost of justice.

Ruchikaa Kapoor Sheikh, Director, Original Films, Netflix India, said in a statement, “‘Kartavya’ is a thought-provoking story that explores the complexities of making the ‘right’ choices. Produced by Red Chillies Entertainment and directed by Pulkit in our second association with him following the success of Bhakshak, the film builds on our ongoing creative partnerships with the two powerhouses whose high-quality and socially relevant storytelling brings a distinct authenticity to the film. Led by a powerful performance from Saif Ali Khan alongside a stellar ensemble, the story draws from the lived realities of Indian hinterlands while speaking to themes that travel far beyond its immediate setting. We remain focused on backing creators with distinct ideas and unique voices, and Kartavya reflects that intent with a gripping story that is sure to stay with you well beyond the final frame”.

The film is produced by Gauri Khan under the banner of Red Chillies Entertainments Pvt. Ltd. and offers a compelling look at the fragile balance between duty and personal truth, leaving audiences to confront the weight of every decision.

Venky Mysore, CEO, Red Chillies Entertainments Pvt. Ltd shared, “‘Kartavya’ is a story that stays with you because it asks difficult questions, about duty, about conscience, and about the choices we make when there are no easy answers. Pulkit’s nuanced storytelling, elevated by compelling performances from Saif Ali Khan, Sanjay Mishra, Rasika Dugal, Zakir Hussain, Manish Chaudhari, and a striking debut by Saurabh Dwivedi, lends the film a powerful and authentic voice. We are proud to bring this layered film to Netflix, further strengthening our partnership to bring thought provoking narratives to the fore”.

The film is set to stream on Netflix on May 15, 2026.

--IANS

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