IPL 2026: 'Batting with Virat Kohli is an amazing experience,' says Jacob Bethell

Ahmedabad, April 30 (IANS) The Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) opener Jacob Bethell highlighted the special experience of batting alongside Virat Kohli, calling it one of the standout moments of his Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 journey so far, as the team clashes with the Gujarat Titans (GT) at Narendra Modi Stadium on Thursday.

Bethell spoke about the incredible atmosphere that follows Kohli wherever he plays, saying it often feels like a home game even at away venues. “Batting with Virat Kohli is an amazing experience; the love for him across India is incredible. Every match feels like a home game. Obviously, the Chinnaswamy is on another level, but even here, the atmosphere is nearly as intense. It’s unbelievable,” he told broadcasters ahead of the match.

The young opener, who was not included in the playing XI in the opening matches, added that adapting to the IPL environment has been smooth, with the transition from practice sessions to match situations mainly requiring a shift in mindset.

“I think the transition was actually quite smooth. We spend a lot of time in the nets here, so it was mostly a matter of switching from practice mode to a competitive me-versus-you mindset. It’s been a great shift so far,” he noted.

He also emphasised the learning aspect of being part of the dugout, where observing the game closely helps in understanding patterns and strategies. “It’s a fantastic opportunity to observe. You get to watch the game unfold through a lens similar to a coach’s perspective. You can reflect on the play and identify patterns as they emerge. However, while it’s easier to see those patterns from the sidelines, actually implementing them on the field requires you to be incredibly clear on your strategy,” Bethell explained.

Bethell further described the IPL as the most intense phase of cricket he has experienced. “You definitely feel like you're in a bubble. Whether you’re on the team bus or in the hotel, everyone watches the game together. You don’t often experience back-to-back cricket for ten weeks straight. The intensity, both on and off the field, is the highest I’ve ever experienced,” he said.

“Definitely, it’s a great crowd. The stadium is already loud, and it looks like it's only at a third of its capacity. If it fills up, it should be a brilliant evening,” he added.

--IANS

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