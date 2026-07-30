C-DOT partners with IISc to establish Centre of Excellence for next-gen telecom technologies

New Delhi, July 30 (IANS) The Centre for Development of Telematics (C‑DOT) has signed an agreement with the Foundation for Science Innovation and Development (FSID) and the Indian Institute of Science (IISc), Bengaluru to establish a Centre of Excellence to accelerate indigenous research, innovation, capacity building and commercialisation of advanced communication technologies, an official statement said on Thursday.

As part of the agreement, C-DOT has established a Centre of Excellence (CoE) at FSID, IISc Bengaluru, which will focus on wireless communications, quantum technologies, cybersecurity and AI‑driven communication systems.

It will undertake advanced research in emerging areas such as 5G Advanced/6G technologies, very large‑scale MIMO systems, integrated sensing and communication, AI-native communication networks and devices, and quantum and post-quantum communication technologies.

"The agreement marks another significant milestone in strengthening India's indigenous telecom innovation ecosystem through collaborative research and technology development," the statement noted.

The CoE will serve as a collaborative platform for academia and industry, fostering high-impact research, technology development, and talent creation in strategic domains critical to India's digital future.

The CoE is intended as a collaborative platform linking academia and industry to generate intellectual property, support deep‑tech start‑ups and provide workshops, training programmes and academic‑industry engagements, the statement added.

By combining IISc's globally recognised academic excellence with C-DOT's extensive expertise in indigenous telecom R&D, the Centre aims to accelerate the development of future-ready communication technologies, generate intellectual property, support deep-tech start-ups, and facilitate continuous knowledge exchange.

It will prioritise collaborative research, workshops, training programmes, and academic–industry engagements to achieve the mentioned objectives.

The expanding CoE network reflects C-DOT's sustained commitment to building a vibrant national innovation ecosystem that nurtures cutting-edge research through collaboration and strengthens indigenous technological capabilities, the statement noted.

Dr. Rajkumar Upadhyay, CEO, C-DOT, highlighted India's rapid digital and telecom transformation, the strategic importance of developing trusted indigenous communication technologies, and C-DOT's pioneering contributions in next-generation telecom networks.

The session also explored the transformative potential of 6G technologies and India's growing leadership in shaping the future of global telecommunications.

—IANS

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