'Broken But Beautiful' actress Harleen Sethi feels ‘comfort in surrendering’ as she visits Trimbakeshwar Jyotirling temple

Mumbai, Nov 3 (IANS) Actress Harleen Sethi recently visited the Trimbakeshwar Jyotirling temple and shared glimpses of her spiritual outing on social media.

The actress posted a series of pictures from her temple visit, accompanied by a heartfelt note reflecting on faith, gratitude, and surrender. Sharing her thoughts on Instagram, the 'Broken But Beautiful' actress spoke about finding comfort in placing her faith in something greater and trusting the way life unfolds.

“There is a certain comfort in surrendering to something greater than yourself. To have faith, to let go, and to trust that everything unfolds as it is meant to be,” she wrote.

The actress further said that she was leaving the place with a grateful heart and extended her love and blessings to everyone. “Leaving with a full heart & countless things to be grateful for. Love & Blessings for all. Har Har Mahadev,” she added.

The actress is seen striking poses inside the temple, dressed in a black-and-white suit. She also shared a heartfelt note reflecting on faith, gratitude and finding comfort in surrendering to a higher power.

On the professional front, Harleen Sethi is widely known for her performances in projects such as “Broken But Beautiful,” “Kohrra” and “Doctors.” In 2025, she made her foray into Hindi films with Be Happy.

Recently, she was seen playing Shreya in the Netflix mystery-thriller series ‘Shaque: Trust No One’. In the series, she portrayed Anvita’s (Parineeti Chopra) best friend. Her character has several shades and is caught in a complicated personal relationship amid the secrets and twists unfolding in the story set in Shimla.

“Shaque: Trust No One” directed by Rensil D'Silva, also featured Parineeti Chopra, Jennifer Winget, Soni Razdan, Anup Soni, Tahir Raj Bhasin, Sumeet Vyas, Harleen Sethi and Dhruv Choudhry. The series was released on Netflix on September 24 2026.

--IANS

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