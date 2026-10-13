Brisbane 2032 CEO Cindy Hook to step down at the end of her contract

New Delhi, Oct 13 (IANS) Brisbane 2032 Olympic and Paralympic Games organising committee CEO Cindy Hook has announced she will depart from her role at the conclusion of her four-year contract.

Hook was appointed in February 2023, with her four-year contract set to expire early next year.

The organising committee said a new appointment is expected to be announced in the coming months.

It said Hook has made the decision, accepted by the Organising Committee Board, that the time was right to pass the baton to a new leader to ensure a smooth transition just over a year ahead of the LA28 Games and as Brisbane 2032 moves from its initial planning and capability building phase into the next critical phase of operations, project and event delivery.

“During the past four years, I have achieved everything we had hoped for and had many amazing experiences along the way,” Hook said in a statement as quoted by News9.

As CEO of the Brisbane 2032 Olympic and Paralympic Organising Committee Cindy was responsible for leading all aspects of organising the Games to create an outstanding experience for the athletes and spectators and leave a positive legacy for Brisbane, Southeast Queensland, and Australia.

Her responsibilities include Games planning; raising revenue through sponsorship, philanthropy, ticketing and merchandise; managing the operation of the venues; event security; volunteer recruitment and much more.

Brisbane 2032 President Andrew Liveris AO said Hook had been an "exceptional leader” who had taken the Games from a "fledgling startup" to a “thriving organisation ready to go to the next level”.

“Her focus on values, organisational excellence and strict financial and governance processes are embedded throughout a high calibre team that she recruited and I thank her for her great contributions,” Liveris said.

Brisbane 2032 President Andrew Liveris called Cindy an exceptional leader. "Cindy commenced when the Organising Committee was a fledgling startup and has transformed Brisbane 2032 into a thriving organisation ready to go to the next level of Games execution," he said.

"Her focus on values, organisational excellence and strict financial and governance processes are embedded throughout a high-calibre team that she recruited, and I thank her for her great contributions," he added.

--IANS

bc/vi