‘Brilliant voice for children’s rights’: Tendulkar welcomes Mandhana to UNICEF family

New Delhi, Oct 11 (IANS) Cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar on Sunday welcomed women’s captain Smriti Mandhana to the UNICEF India family after she was appointed the organisation’s celebrity advocate on the occasion of the International Day of the Girl.

“Welcome to the @UNICEFIndia family, @mandhana_smriti! You inspire millions on the field, and I know you will be a brilliant voice for children’s rights off it,” Tendulkar, who is UNICEF Ambassador for South Asia, wrote on X.

Mandhana’s appointment is aimed at strengthening efforts to promote children’s rights and create equal opportunities for girls, particularly in sports. As UNICEF India’s celebrity advocate, she will support initiatives focused on empowering adolescent girls, promoting their health and well-being, and helping them realise their full potential.

The International Day of the Girl highlights the rights, safety, potential and leadership of girls while drawing attention to the barriers that continue to restrict their choices and opportunities.

Mandhana said she was honoured to take on the role, emphasising how access to opportunities and encouragement can help children pursue their ambitions.

“I am deeply honoured to join UNICEF India as a Celebrity Advocate. Growing up playing cricket taught me that every dream begins with an opportunity. With hard work, determination, and encouragement, that opportunity can turn into something extraordinary. Every child and young person deserves the chance to dream big and reach their full potential,” Mandhana said.

The left-handed batter has previously supported UNICEF-ICC campaigns centred on gender equality and life skills, along with UNICEF’s Promise to Children campaign. Her new role will build on these efforts, with a particular focus on ensuring girls have equal opportunities to participate in sports and develop their abilities.

UNICEF India Representative Cynthia McCaffrey said Mandhana’s journey could inspire young girls by demonstrating what becomes possible when talent is supported by opportunity.

“Smriti’s journey from an aspiring young athlete to a global cricket icon demonstrates to girls what is possible when talent meets opportunity. At a time when India is home to the world’s largest generation of children and young people, investing in girls’ rights, leadership, and wellbeing is a nation’s smartest investment. We look forward to partnering with Smriti to help ensure every girl has the opportunity to learn, play, lead, and fulfill her potential,” McCaffrey said.

--IANS

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