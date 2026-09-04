BRICS Summit in Delhi expected to yield major diplomatic dividends: Report

New Delhi, Sep 4 (IANS) BRICS remains central to India’s foreign policy, providing a platform to preserve strategic autonomy, advance its leadership role in the Global South, and deepen cultural, social, economic and diplomatic engagement with important countries and regions worldwide. A successful Delhi Summit next week under a dynamic Indian presidency is expected to yield substantial dividends, a report has detailed.

“In the 21st-century architecture of global governance, BRICS occupies a special place, even though it is an informal forum rather than a treaty-based organisation. Its evolution over the past two decades tells the story of its origin, development, achievements, and ongoing challenges. The trajectory is interpreted differently by experts: some dismiss the grouping as a talk shop, while others are convinced that its composition, philosophy, and ambition warrant special attention,” former Indian diplomat Rajiv Bhatia wrote in think tank ‘Politeia Research Foundation’ (PRF).

“A fair perspective would indicate that, as a key forum for the Emerging Markets and Developing Countries (EMDCs), it has played a significant role in world affairs at a time when other plurilateral bodies such as the G20, G7, and SCO have struggled to gain prominence. Nevertheless, BRICS, too, faces serious challenges,” he added.

Reflecting on what the 18th BRICS Summit in Delhi on September 12-13 is expected to achieve, Bhatia said India has undertaken concerted efforts since assuming the chair in January 2026, organising more than 350 meetings with officials, ministers, think tanks, civil society and business organisations to push an ambitious agenda forward.

“Indian officials have been using their experience as hosts of the G20 summit in September 2023 to turn the BRICS summit into a major international event, but they have refrained from projecting it as the ‘People’s BRICS’, as they had insisted on doing with G20 just three years ago. The fact remains that, given the turbulence and tensions on the international scene today, expectations from the annual gathering of BRICS nations are low,” he noted.

According to Bhatia, the principal focus during India’s presidency has been to build a common approach towards deepening and diversifying practical cooperation.

The theme 'Building for Resilience, Innovation, Cooperation, and Sustainability' has featured prominently in documents emerging from official consultations, underscoring how strongly these seven priorities have shaped India’s BRICS presidency.

Quoting Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Bhatia wrote: “Just as we brought inclusivity to our G20 Presidency and placed the concerns of the Global South at the forefront of the agenda, similarly, during our Presidency of BRICS, we will advance this forum with a people-centric approach and the spirit of ‘Humanity First'.”

--IANS

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