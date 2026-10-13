October 13, 2026 6:33 PM हिंदी

Borussia Dortmund extends head coach Niko Kovac's contract till 2029

Borussia Dortmund extends head coach Niko Kovac's contract till 2029. Photo credit: @BVB/X

Dortmund, Oct 13 (IANS) German club Borussia Dortmund has extended head coach Niko Kovac's contract until June 30, 2029, after the Croatian guided the club to a second-place finish in the Bundesliga last season.

After signing the new contract, Kovac said the club had laid important foundations for the future and stressed the need to keep improving as it looks to achieve its goals. His two assistant coaches, Robert Kovac and Filip Tapalovic, have also extended their contracts with the eight-time German champions.

“Together, we’ve set a clear course for development and laid important foundations for the future. We want to build on that,” Kovac said in an official statement.

“We have a clear vision of how we play soccer, how we perform as a team, and what it takes to achieve our goals. The key is that we don’t rest on our laurels but work every day to get better. We see great potential and are convinced that, together, with full conviction and great determination, we can still achieve a great deal,” he added.

Kovac took charge of Dortmund in the spring of 2025 when the team was placed 11th in the Bundesliga standings. He helped the side qualify for the UEFA Champions League on the final matchday of the 2024-25 season before leading them to second place last season.

Dortmund accumulated 73 points in the previous campaign, the fifth-highest tally in the club’s history.

Since taking charge, Kovac has overseen 53 Bundesliga matches, earning 114 points at an average of 2.15 points per game. According to the club, no other Dortmund head coach has recorded a higher average points tally.

Dortmund’s managing director of sport, Lars Ricken, said Kovac has consistently developed the team since taking charge and is highly regarded within the club.

“Extending Niko’s contract is also a clear sign of consistency and stability at Borussia Dortmund. And Niko knows what he has at Borussia Dortmund. That’s why we quickly agreed to continue on this path together,” Ricken said.

--IANS

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