Bobby Deol on working with Alia Bhatt in 'Alpha', Ranbir Kapoor in 'Animal': Best time working with them

Mumbai, May 27 (IANS) Actor Bobby Deol, who is now pepped up for the release of his “Alpha”, has spoken about working with Alia Bhatt in the upcoming film and her husband in the 2023 blockbuster “Animal”.

Bobby said: “I’m very fond of Ranbir and Alia, and I always wanted to work with both of them. With Ranbir, I did Animal, and now with Alia, I have now done Alpha. I had the best time working with both of them.”

Bobby finds it amazing that a film, which also stars Sharvari, featuring two girls doing action has been made in India.

“It is quite amazing that we are making an action film in India, like Alpha, featuring two girls doing action on screen. I like Alpha a lot because it is new, it is refreshing, and a new visual for the audience to watch in theatres.”

Bobby was too impressed watching Alia prepare herself to play a girl who could look convincing while doing brutal action sequences.

“Alia is one of the most hardworking and most sincere actors I’ve worked with. She comes to the set completely prepared, deeply invested in every scene. She has never done this kind of action before, and I was amazed seeing how prepared she was for the shoot.”

“I could see she was giving her all because action is hard to pull off, and she went for it,” says Bobby.

He added, “Adi and the director Shiv Rawail had a clear vision that action should look real and raw. So, it was a tough shoot for both of us, and I’m glad we have a film that everyone should sit back, relax, and hopefully enjoy thoroughly.”

Alpha, directed by Shiv Rawail also stars Anil Kapoor in a pivotal role. Alpha is set to release in theatres in July 10.

--IANS

dc