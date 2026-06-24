BLACKPINK's Lisa, boyfriend head to splitsville

Los Angeles, June 24 (IANS) Singer-actress Lisa of BLACKPINK and her boyfriend Frederic Arnault have reportedly parted ways. The 29-year-old star rose to prominence as a member of the South Korean K-pop group BLACKPINK, and first started dating Frederic in 2023.

Frederic is the CEO of luxury watch company Tag Heuer. However, the pair seem to have called time on their relationship, reports 'Female First UK'.

The report said they had been asked not to ask any questions about Lisa’s private life, but added that the singer appears to be single.

'Vanity Fair' was the first to report the news. Rumours of trouble in the relationship first emerged in March, when Frédéric was notably absent from Lisa’s birthday party.

Recently, Lisa opened up about how she deals with her more intense fans, amid two incidents with one fan turning up at her home, where she lives alone, and another who tried to get into a taxi with her.

She said, “I feel like after I came out and talked about how there’s no privacy for me, (fans) now respect that a lot more".

As per 'Female First UK', while she loves her fans, she said they “know this position is not easy".

She said, “Sometimes it’s just a little too much, and sometimes I just want to be normal".

BLACKPINK recently finished their Deadline world tour, their third tour, and Lisa told the publication that the popularity of the group and the speed of their rise to stardom meant she didn’t have much of a chance to enjoy it.

She said, “Everything was happening so fast. When I look back at it, it’s (not that I’m) sad, but it’s kind of like, ‘Oh, I should have enjoyed the moment more’".

With the group’s third tour, Lisa said she was more determined to make the most of it.

Lisa eventually turned her focus towards acting, making her on-screen debut in 2025 in the HBO television series The White Lotus , and said, "Sometimes when you’re doing the things that (you’ve done) for more than 10 years, you feel like you should find new things to find inspiration".

Lisa was never keen on acting during her younger years, but her mother always encouraged her to pursue it.

"I feel like acting was always one of the things that I never (wanted to) try. When I was little, my mom wanted me to be a kid actor, and she sent me to an acting school", she added.

--IANS

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