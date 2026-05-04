BJP set to form govt in Bengal; leaders credit PM Modi, promise 'double speed' growth

New Delhi, May 4 (IANS) The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Monday exuded confidence of forming the government in West Bengal for the first time, as party leaders credited Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the electoral momentum and vowed to usher in a phase of rapid development and governance reforms in the state.

Speaking to IANS, BJP spokesperson Shehzad Poonawalla said the party is poised to form governments in multiple states, highlighting what he described as the expanding appeal of the Prime Minister’s leadership across the country.

"The BJP is forming governments across states, including securing a third consecutive term in Assam and forming the government in West Bengal for the first time. This reflects the growing trust in Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s leadership," he said.

Poonawalla also targeted West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, alleging that despite being given 15 years in power, her government had failed to uphold the spirit of the "Maa, Maati, Manush" slogan.

He further claimed that the electorate has rejected what he termed a "climate of fear" under the ruling Trinamool Congress (TMC), asserting that "trust and democracy have prevailed" in the state.

Echoing similar sentiments, BJP leader Gourav Vallabh said the people of West Bengal have voted against "fear, terror, and corruption," and expressed confidence that a government focused on good governance would soon take charge.

"We will fulfil all the promises we made — from implementing the Uniform Civil Code to ensuring the dignity and self-respect of women," Vallabh told IANS.

He added that a BJP government powered by the "double engine" would accelerate development in West Bengal.

"A double-engine government with double speed is set to be formed in Bengal. We aim to transform the state into a major industrial hub of the country," he said.

--IANS

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