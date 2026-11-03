BJP organises 'Loktantra Bachao, Arajakta Hatao' march in Lucknow, accuses INDIA bloc of undermining democracy

Lucknow, Nov 3 (IANS) The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) launched its 'Loktantra Bachao, Arajakta Hatao' march in Lucknow on Tuesday, accusing the Congress-led INDIA bloc of "undermining" the democratic system, "disrupting" parliamentary proceedings, and "spreading misinformation" among the public.

The march began from Lok Bhawan and proceeded towards Parivartan Chowk. Union Agriculture Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan, BJP State President Pankaj Chaudhary, Deputy Chief Minister Brajesh Pathak and several other senior party leaders participated in the march, which is aimed at reaching out to the public and strengthening the party's political campaign in the state.

Thousands, holding the Tricolour and the BJP flags, marched towards Parivartan Chowk to counter the political narrative being advanced by the INDIA bloc, highlight issues related to electoral rolls and governance, and mobilise its grassroots workers.

Speaking to the reporters, Chouhan said, "This is a Satyagraha to save democracy and remove anarchy. People have tried to destabilise the country several times in history, and today, the Congress-led INDIA bloc, including the SP, is dreaming of 'regime change' by spreading anarchy. However, this crowd is evidence that the public will not allow such forces to weaken democracy."

"Names of people who have moved to another place, who passed away, and who are infiltrators have been removed through SIR. However, the INDIA bloc is trying to mislead the public regarding SIR... However, today people are out on the streets to counter their (the Opposition's) narrative," he added.

Speaking during the rally, Deputy CM Pathak slammed the Opposition and said, "In their hunger for power, some people are adopting various tactics to create a situation like Bangladesh in India. I appeal to the people of the state to understand the message of this march, being held in Lucknow under the leadership of Shivraj Singh Chouhan."

"India is a strong democracy, and such attempts will not succeed here. No matter how much foreign powers support them, the INDI Alliance's efforts to create anarchy at their behest will fail. I thank everyone who participated in the march and all the party leaders and workers who worked hard to organise it," he added.

BJP State President Pankaj Chaudhary, speaking to the reporters, accused the INDIA bloc of "destabilising the country".

"The INDI Alliance wants to destabilise the country and provoke people. They want to take India down the path of Nepal and Sri Lanka, but this cannot happen in India because its people are strong and its roots are deep," he added.

BJP Rajya Sabha member Priyanka Rawat said that the Bharatiya Janata Party has worked to "connect people at the last mile with the mainstream" to protect democratic institutions and contribute to nation-building.

"The citizens of the country stand united in its honour. The Opposition has no basis for raising any issue and is only trying to mislead the public continuously," she added.

Minister Sanjay Nishad, addressing the gathering, said that the people of India made great sacrifices to establish democracy and drive out foreign forces.

"Even today, foreign forces are trying to weaken the country. I congratulate the Prime Minister on India's growing economic strength, which has surprised the world. Some countries have witnessed changes in government amid instability, but India will not allow such forces to weaken it. I congratulate everyone participating in this march against elements spreading anarchy," he added.

BJP MLA Neeraj Bora said that the youth and people of the country are aware of the people who are responsible for "undermining democracy".

"Whether it was the Emergency or the scams during Congress governments, those responsible for weakening democratic institutions are now trying to mislead the people. Their actions have been exposed... The people are willing to move forward under the leadership of PM Modi. Soon, the vision of Viksit Bharat will be fulfilled," Bora told IANS.

Minister Bhupendra Singh Chaudhary stated that the Congress-led Opposition has a common agenda: to "sow anarchy in the country by weakening constitutional institutions and democracy itself".

"The Bharatiya Janata Party is running a public awareness campaign against this agenda. From today until the 5th, senior party leaders will use this campaign to convey a message and expose the forces allegedly conspiring to create instability in the nation... Congress has become a pawn for a foreign agenda, aimed at weakening the country's Constitution and fostering chaos," he said.

Minister Dinesh Pratap Singh, speaking to the reporters, said, "If an institution elected by the people demands someone's resignation or stages a protest against them, it gives the impression that it is not acting in a democratic manner. The public gives an elected representative the authority to fight for their rights, whether inside the institution or on the streets. However, when someone starts fighting against officials, it gives the impression that they are taking an improper position and are not acting sensibly, as Rahul Gandhi is doing."

Meanwhile, Mohsin Raza, Chairman of the Minorities Commission, stated that the BJP is organising 'Loktantra Bachao, Arajakta Hatao' marches across the country to "protect democracy".

Accusing the Congress of fostering anarchy, Raza said, "The party previously sought to win elections with the support of terrorists, and now its leaders are creating an atmosphere of chaos in the nation."

He urged all Indians to unite to protect democracy and put an end to anarchy by participating in this campaign.

--IANS

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