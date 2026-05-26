BJP, JD-U hail PM Modi’s 12 years in office, highlight development and India’s global rise

Ambala, May 26 (IANS) As Prime Minister Narendra Modi completed 12 years in office, several leaders from the BJP and its allies on Tuesday praised his leadership and highlighted India’s economic growth, infrastructure expansion, digital transformation, and rising global stature during the period.

Speaking to reporters, Haryana Minister Anil Vij said that India had witnessed remarkable progress across multiple sectors under the leadership of Prime Minister Modi.

“In the 12 years of leadership under Prime Minister Narendra Modi, India has witnessed significant progress across multiple sectors. The country has seen growth in public trust, infrastructure development, and a major digital transformation. India’s economy has also risen from the 11th position to become the fifth-largest economy in the world,” Vij said.

He further stated that India had become stronger in dealing with terrorism and security challenges.

“In reality, India has developed and people’s mandate has strengthened. Infrastructure has expanded and the country has witnessed a digital revolution. Earlier, there were frequent reports of terrorism, and leaders would only pay tributes after attacks. Now the situation has changed. Through operations like Operation Sindoor, India has shown a strong response against Pakistan,” he added.

JD-U Chief Spokesperson Neeraj Kumar also praised the Prime Minister, saying the continued electoral success of the BJP-led government reflected the trust people had placed in Modi’s leadership.

“The respected Prime Minister assumed office in 2014, and the people continued to support him in 2019 and 2024 as well. The trust of the people and the confidence of every section of society are a major strength. India is steadily moving toward becoming one of the world’s leading economies,” Kumar said.

BJP MP Dinesh Sharma described the day as historic and said the country had gained a new identity under Modi’s leadership.

“Today is a historic day as the Prime Minister has completed 12 years of capable and globally respected leadership. During this period, India has not only witnessed a change in government but has also developed a new sense of confidence in work culture, efficiency, and global identity,” Sharma said.

He also highlighted various welfare schemes launched during the Modi government’s tenure.

“Several schemes benefiting the poor, such as Ayushman Bharat and Ujjwala Yojana, have transformed lives. The income of common people has increased, and India’s global recognition has grown significantly. We also successfully organised the G20 Summit. The government has worked strongly against terrorism. This is the model of Prime Minister Modi where development and heritage go hand in hand,” he added.

Meanwhile, Maharashtra Minister Mangal Prabhat Lodha also congratulated the Prime Minister on completing 12 years in office and praised his contribution to the country.

“It is India’s good fortune that after 75 years of independence, the atmosphere of patriotism and national confidence that the country truly needed has been created. The credit for this goes to Prime Minister Narendra Modi. On the completion of his remarkable 12 years in office, we respectfully bow to him from the heart,” Lodha said.

--IANS

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