September 17, 2026 2:41 PM हिंदी

Birthday wishes pour in from across the world for PM Modi

Birthday wishes pour in from across the world for PM Modi

Roseau, Sep 17 (IANS) As greetings continue to pour in for Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s 76th birthday, Dominica Prime Minister Roosevelt Skerrit on Thursday extended heartfelt wishes to the Indian leader, wishing him good health and strength in his service to the nation.

“On behalf of the Government and people of the Commonwealth of Dominica, I extend warm birthday wishes to Prime Minister Narendra Modi. May the year ahead bring you good health and continued strength in service to the people of India,” Skerrit posted on X.

Several foreign envoys and diplomatic missions in India also extended warm birthday greetings to Prime Minister Modi, highlighting the enduring ties and close partnerships between India and their respective countries.

Taking to her social media platform X, Sri Lankan High Commissioner to India, Mahishini Colonné posted: “Warm birthday greetings to Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi. Sri Lanka cherishes its enduring friendship and close partnership with India. Wishing Prime Minister Modi good health, happiness and continued success.”

The Embassy of the Netherlands in India also conveyed warm greetings to Prime Minister Modi on his birthday, recalling the strategic partnership signed during his May 2026 visit and the subsequent strengthening of bilateral cooperation between the two countries.

“Wishing Hon’ble Prime Minister Narendra Modi a happy birthday from the Kingdom of the Netherlands! The signing of our strategic partnership during PM Modi's recent visit to the Netherlands in May 2026 elevated our existing bilateral collaboration and has continued to grow and strengthen our ties,” the Embassy of the Netherlands in India posted on X.

Maya Tissafi, Ambassador of Switzerland to India, also extended her wishes to PM Modi, expressing optimism about India’s continued progress and the growing opportunities for deeper Switzerland-India cooperation.

“My warm wishes to Prime Minister Narendra Modi on his birthday. May the year ahead bring continued growth for India under his leadership, and many more opportunities for Switzerland and India to work together,” Tissafi posted on X.

Wishing the PM on his birthday, former Israeli Ambassador to India, Daniel Carmon took to X and posted: “My best personal birthday wishes to honourable PM, Narendra Modi, a most respected World leader, the Son of India, a friend of Israel.”

--IANS

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