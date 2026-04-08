April 08, 2026 10:53 PM हिंदी

Billie Jean King Cup: Adkar, Yamalapalli lead India's recovery against NZ; Indonesia, Korea win

Vaishnavi Adkar and Sahaja Yamalapalli lead India's recovery against New Zealand as Indonesia; Korea continue to win on Day 2 of the Billie Jean King Cup Group I - Asia/Oceania event at the Delhi Lawn Tennis Association Complex. in New Delhi on Wednesday. Photo credit: DLTA

New Delhi, April 8 (IANS) Straight sets wins from Vaishnavi Adkar and Sahaja Yamalapalli eased Team India to victory against New Zealand in their second match of the Billie Jean King Cup Group I - Asia/Oceania fixture in New Delhi on Wednesday. The hosts bounced back hours after conceding their opener versus Thailand at the Delhi Lawn Tennis Association Complex.

Representing India in the singles’ rubbers, the 21-year-old Adkar, who made her BJK Cup bow in the previous match, defeated New Zealand’s Aishi Das 6-2, 6-4. Yamalapalli sealed the win with a 6-1, 6-3 victory over Valentina Ivanov before Rutuja Bhosale and Ankita Raina paired up to face Monique Barry and Erin Routcliffe to close out the tie.

Showing no signs of any hangover from her opening-day defeat, Adkar came out sharp, breaking Das early to move 2-0 ahead in the first singles rubber on Day 2. She tightened her grip with another break in the fifth game, shutting the door on any comeback and closing out the set 6-2 with authority.

Adkar carried that momentum into the second set, striking early once again, though Das responded well to draw level at 4-4. The Indian, however, raised her level at the right moment, breaking decisively before serving out the match 6-2, 6-4 in an hour and 30 minutes.

Yamalapalli was even more dominant in her outing against Ivanov, racing through the opening set with three breaks of serve to seal it 6-1. She carried that same control into the second, dictating play from the baseline with authority and consistently pushing her opponent onto the back foot. With Ivanov struggling to find answers, Yamalapalli maintained her intensity to wrap up a commanding 6-3 win.

Bhosale-Raina were in doubles action at the time of going to press.

Elsewhere, the Republic continued their perfect start, registering a solid win over Thailand with Daehyon Back and Sohyun Park delivering in the singles. Indonesia, meanwhile, surged to the top of the table with a dominant 3-0 win over Mongolia. Aldila Sutjiadi set the tone with a ruthless double bagel, dismantling Anu-Vjin Gantor 6-0, 6-0. Anjali Kirana Junarto then sealed the tie in the singles before returning alongside Meydiana Laviola Reinnamah to cap off a commanding day with another 6-0, 6-0 win in the doubles.

All six teams are competing in a round-robin format through Saturday, with the top two nations advancing to the next stage.

Results (Day 2):

India def. New Zealand 2-0 (Vaishnavi Adkar (IND) def. Aishi Das 6-2, 6-4; Sahaja Yamalapalli (IND) def. Ivanov 6-1, 6-3)

Korea Republic def. Thailand 2-0 (Daehyon Back (KOR) def. Anchisa Chanta (THA) 6-3, 6-4; Sohyun Park (KOR) def. Patcharin Cheapchandej (THA) 6-4, 6-1)

Indonesia def. Mongolia 3-0 (Aldila Sutjiadi (INA) def. Anu-Vjin Gantor (MGL) 6-0, 6-0; Anjali Kirana Junarto (INA) def. Khongorzul Aldarkhishig (MGL) 6-2, 6-0; Anjali Kirana Junarto/Meydiana Laviola Reinnamah (INA) def. Jargal Altansarnai/Oyungerel Khasbaatar (MGL) 6-0, 6-0).

--IANS

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